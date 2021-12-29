Results

Police 5-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Mbarara City 0-1 Gaddafi

Police moved five points clear of relegation zone after humiliating Soltilo Bright Stars 5-0 at MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Juma Balinya, Muwadda Mawejje, Eric Ssenjobe, Herman Wasswa and Emmanuel Mugume scored for the Cops on the afternoon midfield gem Tonny Mawejje was involved in three goals.

Balinya opened the scores with a tap in from a flowing move initiated from the deep involving Muwadda and Mawejje and the latter’s low cross was tapped home by Balinya after 12 minutes.

Muwadda doubled the lead six minutes later getting at the end of another sublime ball from the veteran midfielder to stab home.

Ssenjobe put the scores beyond the visitors in the 66th minute with a header from substitute Ruben Kimera corner before another substitute Wasswa scored with his chest off another Kimera cross in the 75th minute.

Full Time | (5-0)



It's goals galore and the returning coach @MubiruAbdallah3 guides the Cops to our third consecutive win.#WeAreCops #POLSBS #StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/yrSKghAajR — Uganda Police Football Club (@UgPoliceFC) December 29, 2021

Another substitute Mugume put the icing on the cake with a close range finish getting at the end of Wasswa’s assist after good work by Mawejje on the right.

The win lifts the Cops to 12th on the table with as many points from 13 games leaving Bright Stars third from bottom with 7 points having played one game less.

The Cops face UPDF next on January 4 in Bombo, the same day Bright Stars will host 16-time SC Villa at Kavumba.