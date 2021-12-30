Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) appointed Shawn Mubiru as the professional leagues manager.

These leagues include; Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League and FUFA Women Super League.

Mubiru, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Sports Club Villa takes his new role effective 1st January 2022 and will report to the FUFA Competitions Director, Aisha Nalule.

The development was confirmed via the official FUFA web portal on Thursday, 30th December 2021.

It is the objective of FUFA and its members to oversee the growth of professional football in Uganda. FUFA has identified that there are opportunities and challenges with in the dream to create a professional football industry in Uganda. In order to address the challenges and harness the opportunities, FUFA has recruited Mr. Mubiru Shawn as the FUFA Professional Leagues’ Manager effective 1st January 2022. He will report to the FUFA Competitions Director. FUFA Statement

Shawn Mubiru (left) former BUL CEO Ahmed Kongola

FUFA has also acknowledged that many persons were approached for this new position at the federation but Mubiru was considered (by head hunting) given his expertise and experience.

“We believe he will add more value to the game and this specific area of the FUFA Professional Leagues” Ahmed Hussein, the FUFA Communications Director revealed.

Tasks of the Professional Leagues’ Manager: