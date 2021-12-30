Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has come out and rebuked whoever is disrespecting the Total Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament due to be hosted in Cameroon next month has been subject of debate by European journalists on whether it should go on given the current state of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Algerian players and officials celebrate with the AFCON 2019 trophy

In a video shared on his Tiktok, the Arsenal legend cited racism as one of the reasons the tournament gets disrespected and questioned why the Euros played across 10 cities didn’t attract same criticism.

“Is there ever a tournament more disrespected than the Africa Cup of Nations? There is no great honour, none than representing your country. The coverage is completely tinged on racism,” he stated.

“We played our Euros across 10 countries in the middle of the pandemic and no issues. Cameroon, a single country hosting the tournament is a problem,” he added.

See more Thank you @IanWright0. One of the best to Grace the game of football. And a reminder to everyone that the #AFCON2021 will be given all the deserved coverage on @DStv. So just get connected on @DStvUganda for only 79k.#UnbeatableFootball #DStvJoy pic.twitter.com/nxDbDPS9Bo — Ismael Kiyonga (@IsmaelKiyonga) December 30, 2021

“Imagine a journalist asking players if they will be honoring the call ups for their national teams. Have you ever heard anyone asking an English player if they ever honour a call up?”

Wright also reminded everyone that some of the best players in the world at the moment are Africans and praised Ajax striker Sebastien Haller for standing up against a media backlash.

“Some of the best players in Europe right now are Africans. If we love them at our clubs, why not love them at their national teams across the globe.

“Why is this tournament constantly gets so much flak? Shout outs to countries that have qualified and players like Sebastien Haller who has taken a stand against the media backlash plus Patrick Vieira.

Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace Manager Credit: Courtesy

“Vieira coming out and speak about it. And being a black manager, people can understand where his roots are and how important this tournament is to African people. This shame has gone on for too long.”

In the end, one of the greatest players in the English Premier League ever wished Cameroon, the players and all Africans the best.

“That’s why I wish Cameroon all success in hosting this tournament and like I said to the players, all the very best and the fans.”

The Afcon tournament is slated to kick off on January 9 and will run up to February 6.