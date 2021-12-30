Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy held a successful Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Nkumba Model Primary School on Wednesday, 29th December 2021.

Members of the Academy executive committee, parents and some of the youngsters attended the afternoon AGM meant to put their house in order ahead of the 2022 season.

Joseph Ssesanga, Chairman Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy with his submission (Credit: David Isabirye)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Mary Ssebowa took charge of the tranquil meeting also attended by the chairperson Joseph Ssesanga, treasurer Catherine Nasozi, Charles Jochaongo (co-director at Nkumba Model Primary School), head coach Ramathan Kasirye, Steven Ssindibaddi (goalkeeping coach), parents and some academy players.

Ssebowa lauded the parents for the responsibility of urging their children to train regularly as well as paying the subscription fees and getting them equipment.

I want to thank the parents who have labored to pay the subscription fees for their children. Parents remain a key stakeholder for the academy at all times. I urge the parents to pay their subscription fees on time. This coming season, we need a facilitated office to ease our work administratively and a training ground that we own. john Mary Ssebowa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy

A parents makes her submission during the AGM (Credit: David Isabirye)

John Mary Ssebowa shows off a club jersey (Credit: David Isabirye)

Academy chairman Ssesanga challenged the parents to remain focused with the goal of instilling discipline to their children at all times with smartness for the players a must.

“Discipline is paramount in the development of talent. I also urge the children to buy sportswear for their children to ensure that they are smart always” Ssesanga urged.

Catherine Nassozi, Treasurer Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, a budget of Shs 20,000,000 was passed to run for the next season.

It was also resolved that the academy will take part in the upcoming local and international tournaments.

Ramathan Kasirye, a coach at Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy has over 50 children with varying age groups between 5 to 16 year olds.

They train at the Conbert Modern Primary School in Nkumba central, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District.

The Academy motto is: “Kisoboka”; literally translated “Yes we can”.

Julius Ntanda, a parent at Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy (Credit: David Isabirye)