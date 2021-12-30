The Uganda Premier League (UPL) secretariat has released the draft fixtures for the 2021/22 second round.

The second round is scheduled to kick off on February 1 with two fixtures on card as SC Villa host Arua Hill SC while Vipers SC is away to Wakiso Giants FC.

Defending champions Express FC will host UPDF on Saturday, February 05 while KCCA are away to Gaddafi FC the day before.

The big clash between KCCA FC and Vipers SC at Lugogo will take place on Saturday, February 26 while SC Villa hosts Express FC on Friday, March 04 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

The league will conclude on May 14, 2022.