For his behaviour in the aborted Onduparaka – KCCA game at the Green Light stadium, Rashid Okocha has been suspended for five months.

The Fufa Disciplinary Panel found Okocha guilty of breaching Article 31(2) and Article 31(3) as he attacked a match official and is a re repetitive offender.

“The FUFA CDP suspends Rashid Okocha from all football activities effective 31st December 2021 until 31st May 2022…,” read part of the ruling that also comes with a cash fine.

“A cash fine of UGX 1,000,000(Uganda Shillings one million) to be paid into the FUFA ACCOUNT NO.7210000969 ECO BANK NDEEBA BRANCH and bring proof of payment of the same to the committee.

“The above fine is to be paid by 31st May 2022 and failure to pay shall lead to automatic suspension until the fine is paid in full.

“Should Mr. Rashid Okocha fail to heed to the sanctions above, the CDP shall be constrained to take stronger disciplinary measures against all parties involved.”

Club CEO Edson Saba Saba also faces a suspension from football activities for 90 days

“The preliminary investigations conducted and with support of the match report indicate that Edson Saba Saba incited violence amongst the fans by telling them not to get out of the field of play and he protested the penalty with threatening words and gestures.

“Saba Saba also hurled insults at match officials and incited violence against them and the above actions are contrary to the FUFA Competitions Rules and Regulations.

Accordingly the FUFA Investigation Chamber of the Ethics Committee hereby;

“Provisionally suspends Edson Saba Saba from all football related activities (administrative, sports or any other) for 90 days. The suspension comes into force immediately.

The duration of the suspension may be extended for an additional period not exceeding 45 days.”

The provisional suspension of Edson Saba Saba is principally based on the investigations relating to alleged breach of the FUFA Competition Rules and inciting violence against the match officials. The provisional suspension is premised on the match reports and recorded statements.