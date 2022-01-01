Ekibbiitu Ky’ebyemizannyo (31st December 2021) | Namanoga Seeta Namuganga

Football:

Main Final: Seeta-Namuganga 1 (7) – 1 (6) Spartans FC

Seeta-Namuganga Spartans FC U-16: Stoppage Soccer Academy (Namuganga) 0-2 Esteem Soccer Academy (Kasawo)

Athletics (100 M):

Winner: Innocent Bisaso

Netball:

Final: Kitale 17-09 Nakifuma

Cycling:

Winner: Dawson Ssenabulya

Residents of Nakifuma Constituency are blessed to have a sports loving and generous personality in Sulaiman Kiwanuka.

Hundres of fans at Seeta Namanoga – Namugunga playground during the Ekibbiitu Ky’ebyemizannyo sports bonanza organized by Sulaiman Kiwanuka

For a long time now, Kiwanuka has been and continues to support sports development in the area.

In fact, his dream to turn Nakifuma into the “Brazil of Uganda” where football talents can be identified and nurtured to the brim with a state of art stadium and a competitive football club.

“I have a burning passion for sports development in Nakifuma. There are so many rich talents that need a helping hand to be groomed and developed” Kiwanuka, also director at Spartans 09 revealed.

Sulaiman Kiwanuka greets a player of Seeta Namuganga before kick off for the main men match

The climax of 2021 witnessed two mouthing events hosted by Kiwanuka to the residents of Nakifuma Constinency with millions of money invested in equipment, prizes, cash rewards

The second last of ending event was on Boxing Day with the Kimenyedde Subcounty sports bonanza before the season climaxing one dubbed “Ekibbiitu Ky’ebyemizannyo” at Namanoga Seeta Namuganga.

Action between Friends of Kiwnuka and the Media in a curtain raiser match

Various sports disciplines as netball, football, cycling, boxing, athletics, singing and dancing were successfully held.

The main football event was won by the home boys; Seeta-Namuganga who edged Spartans 09 7-6 in a tense dramatic shoot out after normal time had ended one-goal apiece.

Seeta Namuganga won a bull and a prize money of Shs. 1,000,000/=.

Media Team

Friends of Kiwanuka team

Stoppage Soccer Academy team

The curtain raiser witnessed Namuganga’s Stoppage Soccer Academy fall 2-0 to Kasawo’s Esteem Soccer Academy.

Hannington Akena scored in either half in the 23rd and 57th minutes for Esteem Soccer Academy.

Friends of Kiwanuka beat a select team from Media 2-0 in the second football curtain raiser.

Esteem Soccer Academy Team

Innocent Bisaso powers to the 100 m finish line

L-R: Innocent Bisaso, Patrick Bogere and Umar Mukuye finished among the top three positions respectively in the 100 metres

Innocent Bisaso won the athletics (100 M) event ahead of Patrick Bogere and Umar Mukuye

In the netball finale, Kitale humbled Nakifuma 17-09 to win Shs. 200,000 cash prize as Nakifuma settle for Shs. 100,000.

Netball action at Seeta Namuganga

Cyclists in action

Dawson Ssenabulya rides to victory

The competitive and thrilling 32 KM cycling race was won by Dawson Ssenabulya coming ahead of the pre-event favourite Azizi Ssempijja.

The cyclists raced for over four hours in one of the eagerly awaited events on the menu.

Vegas (with hand raised)

Umar Galiwango, boxing coach will be sponsored for a course in Nairobi, Kenya

Boxing closed the business under floodlights and residents celebrated to usher in the new year, 2022.

Artist Fit Joe won the performing artist best award to win Shs. 200,000.

Musician Fit Joe

For all the sports events, all the teams were fully dressed up by Kiwanuka.

These included six netball teams, 2 academies; Friends of Kiwanuka team, Seeta Namuganga team and the sports journalists team.

The events are planned to be held on a regular basis around the various places in Nakifuma as Najja, Namaliga, Naddunga, Kasana, Muchomo, Ssaza, Kiwanga, Kimenyedde, Kasawo, Bukasa, Kelezia, Kisoga, Mayangayaga, Wagala, Namuganga and St.Deo among others.

Residents were served food and drinks