Ekibbiitu Ky’ebyemizannyo (31st December 2021) | Namanoga Seeta Namuganga
Football:
- Main Final: Seeta-Namuganga 1 (7) – 1 (6) Spartans FC
- U-16: Stoppage Soccer Academy (Namuganga) 0-2 Esteem Soccer Academy (Kasawo)
- Curtain-raiser: Friends of Kiwanuka 2-0 Media Select
Athletics (100 M):
- Winner: Innocent Bisaso
- Runners up: Patrick Bogere
- Second Runners up: Umar Mukuye
Netball:
- Final: Kitale 17-09 Nakifuma
Cycling:
- Winner: Dawson Ssenabulya
Residents of Nakifuma Constituency are blessed to have a sports loving and generous personality in Sulaiman Kiwanuka.
For a long time now, Kiwanuka has been and continues to support sports development in the area.
In fact, his dream to turn Nakifuma into the “Brazil of Uganda” where football talents can be identified and nurtured to the brim with a state of art stadium and a competitive football club.
“I have a burning passion for sports development in Nakifuma. There are so many rich talents that need a helping hand to be groomed and developed” Kiwanuka, also director at Spartans 09 revealed.
The climax of 2021 witnessed two mouthing events hosted by Kiwanuka to the residents of Nakifuma Constinency with millions of money invested in equipment, prizes, cash rewards
The second last of ending event was on Boxing Day with the Kimenyedde Subcounty sports bonanza before the season climaxing one dubbed “Ekibbiitu Ky’ebyemizannyo” at Namanoga Seeta Namuganga.
Various sports disciplines as netball, football, cycling, boxing, athletics, singing and dancing were successfully held.
The main football event was won by the home boys; Seeta-Namuganga who edged Spartans 09 7-6 in a tense dramatic shoot out after normal time had ended one-goal apiece.
Seeta Namuganga won a bull and a prize money of Shs. 1,000,000/=.
The curtain raiser witnessed Namuganga’s Stoppage Soccer Academy fall 2-0 to Kasawo’s Esteem Soccer Academy.
Hannington Akena scored in either half in the 23rd and 57th minutes for Esteem Soccer Academy.
Friends of Kiwanuka beat a select team from Media 2-0 in the second football curtain raiser.
Innocent Bisaso won the athletics (100 M) event ahead of Patrick Bogere and Umar Mukuye
In the netball finale, Kitale humbled Nakifuma 17-09 to win Shs. 200,000 cash prize as Nakifuma settle for Shs. 100,000.
The competitive and thrilling 32 KM cycling race was won by Dawson Ssenabulya coming ahead of the pre-event favourite Azizi Ssempijja.
The cyclists raced for over four hours in one of the eagerly awaited events on the menu.
Boxing closed the business under floodlights and residents celebrated to usher in the new year, 2022.
Artist Fit Joe won the performing artist best award to win Shs. 200,000.
For all the sports events, all the teams were fully dressed up by Kiwanuka.
These included six netball teams, 2 academies; Friends of Kiwanuka team, Seeta Namuganga team and the sports journalists team.
The events are planned to be held on a regular basis around the various places in Nakifuma as Najja, Namaliga, Naddunga, Kasana, Muchomo, Ssaza, Kiwanga, Kimenyedde, Kasawo, Bukasa, Kelezia, Kisoga, Mayangayaga, Wagala, Namuganga and St.Deo among others.