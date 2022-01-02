Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club has lost a technical member staff in Frank Mulindwa.

Mulindwa tendered in his resignation letter to the club management as he ceased work as head of youth team.

He has also been serving on the senior team as well as trainer.

“I resigned from my duties at Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club. I am humbled for the opportunity granted to me since I started work at the club. I look forward fresh challenges and responsibilities in my career” Mulindwa revealed.

Frank Mulindwa

Mulindwa has been in charge of the youth team at Soltilo Bright Stars and at the same time doubled as a trainer for the senior team.

Besides Soltilo Bright Stars, Mulindwa is head coach at Buwekula which he guided to the finals of the 2021 Buganda Masaza Cup (against Buddu).

Soltilo Bright Stars has blown cold this season that also led to the untimely resignation of their former head coach Baker Mbowa.

Todate, Simon Peter Mugerwa remains as head coach, a position he inherited after Mbowa’s departure.

Soltilo Bright Stars entertain Sports Club Villa on match day 14 this Tuesday, 4th January 2022.