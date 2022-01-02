FUFA Big League 2021-2022 (Match Day 11 Results):

Maroons 4-0 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora MYDA 1-1 Calvary

Calvary Kitara 1-3 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kyetume 4-2 Kataka

Kataka Luweero United 0-3 Blacks Power

Maroons humbled visiting Nyamityobora 4-0 during match day 10 of the 2021-2022 FUFA Big League at the lake side Prisons Stadium in Luzira on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Former Uganda U-17 captain Emmanuel “Song” Olinga notched a brace in this duel.

Forward Fred Amaku and Abraham Tusubira got the other goals for the Prisons Warders.

Maroons players celebrate (Credit: Maroons FC Media)

This was the fourth win for Maroons in 10 matches which takes them to 16 points, two shy of the joint leaders Blacks Power and Kataka.

Meanwhile, Blacks Power completed the first round of the 2021-2022 FUFA Big League on top of the table standings (on goal difference).

Solomon Walusimbi dribbles the ball (Credit: Maroons FC Media)

Blacks Power registered a 3-0 away victory over Luweero United at the Kosovo playground in Kasana, Luwero.

Ronny Beroghan, Michael “Baggio” Siwu and Jimmy Okirol were on target for Villai Bainomugisha’s coached side.

In the other games played on Sunday, Kitara suffered a home loss, 3-1 to visiting Ndejje University at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Reagan Mpande (penalty) gave the Lions the lead on 46minutes.

Richard Enjama equalized through their own penalty in the 63rd minutes.

Maroons XI Vs Nyamityobora (Credit: Maroons FC Media)

Nyamityobora XI Vs Maroons (Credit: Maroons FC Media)

Captains of Maroons and Nyamityobora with the match officials (Credit: Maroons FC Media)

Mpande scored again in the 84th minute to restore Ndejje University’s lead before Vincent Abigaba got the winner two minutes later.

Mpande had also missed a penalty for Ndejje University in the 34th minute and so was Kitara’s Denis Monday 10 minutes into the second half.

Kataka fell 4-2 away to Kyetume at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground.

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and visiting Calvary shared spoils during a one-all draw at the King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo.

MYDA remains rock bottom on the 11 team log with six points. Two other top flight sides Nyamityobora (7) and Proline (10) are also in the swimming in the relegation waters.