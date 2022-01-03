Uganda People’s Defence Forces Football Club (UPDF FC) will go into Tuesday’s derby against Police FC with several players out.

The Army side welcome the Cops in Bombo with five of it’s key players ruled out including captain Denis Ssekitoleko.

Experienced defender Bernard Muwanga who usually partners Ssekitoleko at the heart of defence is also sidelined with injury and that means coach Brian Ssenyondo will have to look at other options.

Strikers Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Ambrose Kigozi will not be part of the squad due to injuries while midfielder Donato Okello is ruled out for accumulating bookings.

Coach Ssenyondo is however optimistic that they will go to Tuesday’s game seeking for a positive result and an immediate response to the 7-2 mauling in their last outing at Vipers SC.

“We are only prepared to win the game nothing else. Of course we know the threat a good team in Police pose but we shall do whatever we can to win coz we are prepared to win having gone four games with no Victor and only managing to get a point plus getting back from a heavy defeat at Vipers. We can only put that behind us by winning tomorrow.” He told Kawowo Sports.

The visitors are equally in the same boat with players such as Johnson Odongo, Tonny Kiwalazi, Isaac Kiberu, Mubarak Nsubuga and Muhamood Hassan all ruled out.

The Cops will be seeking to extend their impressive run that has seen them win three games on the bounce.

Captain Tonny Mawejje believes the momentum gained from their previous games will help them against UPDF FC.