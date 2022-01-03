Tuesday January 4, 2022

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakissha 3pm

In form BUL make a trip to Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium to face Wakiso Giants eager to keep their place in the top three.

Alex Isabirye’s side, third on the log with 25 points will leapfrog KCCA in second place if they overcome the Purple Sharks.

Alex Isabirye was confirmed as BUL Football Club head coach

They come into the game on the back a morale boosting 4-0 win over Arua Hill who had just edged Wakiso Giants in Wakiso.

Wakiso Giants have been formidable and only failed to win twice at their ground this season.

Alex Gitta’s men drew 1-1 with URA in Ndejje the last time out, in a fixture they missed all their forwards with Moses Aliro improvising in that area.

Ivan Bogere Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

They could have Ivan Bogere, Frank Ssebuufu and Sharif Kimbowa back for this tie as they seek to close in on BUL as they lie just three slots and four points adrift.

Key Stat

Wakiso Giants have won 2 of the past four league meetings (L1, D1).

BUL won the first ever league meeting at Wakissha courtesy of an own goal by Ibrahim Kiyemba.