FUFA Big League 2021-2022 (Match Day 10 Results):

Kyetume 4-2 Kataka

Kataka Kitara 1-3 Ndejje University

Ndejje University MYDA 1-1 Calvary

Calvary Maroons 4-0 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Luweero United 0-3 Blacks Power

Kyetume bounced to the top three at the very end of the first round for the 2021-2022 StarTimes FUFA Big League.

The Slaughters secured their fifth victory of the campaign in 10 matches with a 4-2 comprehensive home win over visiting Kataka at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground in Mukono on Sunday, 2nd January 2022.

On colour forward Ezra Kizito Kaye scored a brace with team captain Dan Birikwalirwa and Nigerian David Oyeda adding the other two goals for David Katono Mutono’s coached entity.

Kataka found two consolation goals to from the usual suspect Nansur Nandala and teenager Sharif Masai, giving the score-line a respectable second look.

Meanwhile, Kitara fell 3-1 to visiting Ndejje University at the Masindi Municipal Stadium in a contest played under rainny conditions.

Reagan Mpande struck twice and Vincent Abigaba once for Ndejje University.

The consolation for Kitara was a penalty by Richard Enjama.

At the Prisons Stadium in Luzira, Maroons hammered Nyamityobora 4-0 in a one-sided duel.

Former Uganda U-17 skipper Emmanuel “Song” Olinga got a brace of these goals.

Experienced forward Fred Amaku and Abraham Tusubira were also on target.

At the Kosovo playground in Kasana, Luweero United suffered a 3-0 home loss to Blacks Power.

Ronny Beroghan, Michael “Baggio” Siwu and Jimmy Okiror scored for Blacks Power who now lead the standings on 18 points, with a better goal difference than Kataka, also on the same number of points.

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) played to a one-all draw with Calvary at the King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo.

The league takes the mandatory half way break before resumption with the second round.

Proline (10), Nyamityobora (7) and MYDA (6) are the bottom three clubs by the break.

Three clubs will be promoted to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.