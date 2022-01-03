Midfielder Shamira Nalugya is back to the Uganda U20 Women’s National Football Team fold after successfully recovering from a shoulder injury.

Nalugya was ruled out of last month’s fixtures against South Africa after sustaining a shoulder injury at the 2021 CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship.

The central midfielder has however recovered in time and is part of the 28-player squad summoned by head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi.

The team named has one new face in left back Winnie Nakanwagi who plies her trade at Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga.

The rest of the squad is a composition of players that have been part of recent engagements.

Uganda will face Western African side Ghana in the fourth round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers with the winner on aggregate advancing to the final qualifying phase.

The first leg will be played on 22nd January 2021 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende before the two teams facing off in the return leg two weeks later.

The winner will face either Ethiopia or Tanzania in the final hurdle to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The team will enter residential camp on Tuesday, 4th January at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi with training sessions conducted at MTN Omondi Stadium.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC), Diana Natukunda (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Saida Namwanje (Luweero Giant Queens FC.

Defenders

Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), , Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Winnie Nakanwagi (Uganda Martyrs High School FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Harima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC).

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Phiona Nabulime (Devine Soccer Academy), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC), Zaituni Namaganda (Taggy High School FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC).

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Juliet Nalukenge (Chrysomolia FC), Joweria Nagadya (Lady Doves FC), Kamuyati Naigaga (Taggy High School), Ronah Regina Nantege (She Corporate FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC)

Officials

Head Coach – Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi

Assistant Coach- Oliver Mbekeka

Goalkeeping Coach- Mubarak Kiberu

Fitness Trainer – Arthur Kyesimira

Team coordinator – Joan Namusisi

Kit and Equipment Manager- Cissy Nakiguba

Media Officer- Alex Kasirye