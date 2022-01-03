Ugandan Midfielder Allan Okello and his club Paradou AC extended their brilliant run in the Algeria League 1 following Sunday’s victory over NA Hussein Dey.

In a dramatic ending to a closely contested game played at Stade du 20 Août 1955, visitors Paradou AC scored two stoppage time goals to earn a 2-0 win.

Ahmed Nadir Benbouali scored at the 90th minute mark to break the deadlock and give Paradou the lead before Zerroug Boucif added the other goal in the 6th minute of added time.

The win lifted Paradou up to second place on the log with 21 points in 8 games thus extended their winning streak to five games.

The result also leaves them three points behind League leaders CR Belouizdad who have played three games more than Paradou AC.

Coincidentally, the only loss for Paradou this campaign came against CR Belouizdad , a 3-1 home loss in November last year.

Paradou will return to action on Friday, 7th January 2022 at home to struggling RC Arbaâ who sit 16th on the 18-team table.