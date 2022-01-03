Entebbe Magala Cup 2021-2022:

Football:

Final: Swang (Kiggungu) 1 (4) – 1 (1) Kitinda

Swang (Kiggungu) Kitinda Third place: Kiwafu 2-1 Tanda

Kiwafu Tanda Top Scorer: Michael Kayinja (Tanda) – 6 Goals

Netball:

Final: 7 Eagles (Bugonga) 15-6 Eagletes (Bugonga)

7 Eagles (Bugonga) Eagletes (Bugonga) Third Place: Mapeera (Kiggungu)

The first edition of the Entebbe Magala Sports Tournament ended successfully at the Kiggungu playground (overlooking Entebbe International Airport) on Sunday, 2nd January 2022.

Hundreds of sports fanatics attended the closing ceremony of the championship that has witnessed action in football for over two months and the netball gala on the closing day.

The final finale had Swang overcome Kitinda 4-1 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended one-goal apiece.

Swang’s Simon Namwanja (also a player at Wakiso Giants) beats a Kitinda opponent (Credit: David Isabirye)

Allan Tebusweke gave Swang the early lead on the quarter hour mark.

Tebusweke’s stunning long range shot from 40 yards past goalkeeper Cyrus Musoke.

Kitinda replied in the same currency when Frank Ssenyonjo got the equalizer at the start of the second half.

The tense post-match penalty lottery was won by Swang 4-1 with their goalkeeper Gilbert Google the hero after saving two penalties by Ronald Ssonko and Stuart Kizza.

Swang goalkeeper Gilbert Google lifted up by excited fans (Credit: David Isabirye)

Only Martin Kakembo scored Kitinda’s penalty.

Baker Buyala, Tebusweke, Hussein Kato and Andy Costa Mutanda were on target for Swang to lift the glittering giant trophy, gold medals and a bull, handed over by the chief guest Alex Gitta (Wakiso Giants head coach).

Henry Lugonvu and Alex Gitta with the main Entebbe Magala Cup Trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bull won by Swang Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kitinda team players and officials recieve their goat (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kitinda team was rewarded by a goat and silver medals.

The earlier third place play-match had Kiwafu out-wit Tanda 2-1.

A total of 18 team across Entebbe Municipality took part in the championship that will be played on an annual basis.

Each of the participating teams received a brand new select branded ball.

The different team managers show off their balls (Credit: David Isabirye)

Henry Lugonvu inspects the Swang Team before kick off (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nteball Action in the Magala Cup (Credit: David Isabirye)

Netball:

In the all Bugonga affair, 7 Eagles humbled the Eagletes 15-6 in the netball final.

Kiggungu Mapeera took the third place slot after a total of 8 teams played in the netball tournament.

Like in football, all the participating netball teams also were rewarded with balls.

Tournament organizer Henry Lugonvu lauded the effort of all the participating teams, encouraging young people to take upon sports.

Swang and Kitinda players walk to the field of play (Credit: David Isabirye)

“I encourage all the young people to consider sports very seriously. Sports helps to keep fit bodies and minds, source of employment and promotes networking. I want to thank in a special way the organizing team of this championship, the players, team owners, fans and media for work well done collectively” Lugonvu noted.

The Entebbe Magala Cup is an initiative by Lugonvu in memory of the Entebbe Municipality’s senior citizen Magala Senior (R.I.P) for his contribution to the development of the peninsular town in the business and sports spheres.

Swang Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kitinda Team (Credit: David Isabirye)