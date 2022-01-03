Entebbe Magala Cup 2021-2022:
Football:
- Final: Swang (Kiggungu) 1 (4) – 1 (1) Kitinda
- Third place: Kiwafu 2-1 Tanda
- Top Scorer: Michael Kayinja (Tanda) – 6 Goals
Netball:
- Final: 7 Eagles (Bugonga) 15-6 Eagletes (Bugonga)
- Third Place: Mapeera (Kiggungu)
The first edition of the Entebbe Magala Sports Tournament ended successfully at the Kiggungu playground (overlooking Entebbe International Airport) on Sunday, 2nd January 2022.
Hundreds of sports fanatics attended the closing ceremony of the championship that has witnessed action in football for over two months and the netball gala on the closing day.
The final finale had Swang overcome Kitinda 4-1 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended one-goal apiece.
Allan Tebusweke gave Swang the early lead on the quarter hour mark.
Tebusweke’s stunning long range shot from 40 yards past goalkeeper Cyrus Musoke.
Kitinda replied in the same currency when Frank Ssenyonjo got the equalizer at the start of the second half.
The tense post-match penalty lottery was won by Swang 4-1 with their goalkeeper Gilbert Google the hero after saving two penalties by Ronald Ssonko and Stuart Kizza.
Only Martin Kakembo scored Kitinda’s penalty.
Baker Buyala, Tebusweke, Hussein Kato and Andy Costa Mutanda were on target for Swang to lift the glittering giant trophy, gold medals and a bull, handed over by the chief guest Alex Gitta (Wakiso Giants head coach).
Kitinda team was rewarded by a goat and silver medals.
The earlier third place play-match had Kiwafu out-wit Tanda 2-1.
A total of 18 team across Entebbe Municipality took part in the championship that will be played on an annual basis.
Each of the participating teams received a brand new select branded ball.
Netball:
In the all Bugonga affair, 7 Eagles humbled the Eagletes 15-6 in the netball final.
Kiggungu Mapeera took the third place slot after a total of 8 teams played in the netball tournament.
Like in football, all the participating netball teams also were rewarded with balls.
Tournament organizer Henry Lugonvu lauded the effort of all the participating teams, encouraging young people to take upon sports.
“I encourage all the young people to consider sports very seriously. Sports helps to keep fit bodies and minds, source of employment and promotes networking. I want to thank in a special way the organizing team of this championship, the players, team owners, fans and media for work well done collectively” Lugonvu noted.
The Entebbe Magala Cup is an initiative by Lugonvu in memory of the Entebbe Municipality’s senior citizen Magala Senior (R.I.P) for his contribution to the development of the peninsular town in the business and sports spheres.