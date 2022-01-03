Uganda Pool Cranes skipper Alfred Gumikiriza alias Black Sheep has officially retired from National duty after a period of 17 years.

In a letter dated 3rd January, 2022 and addressed to the Tournament Director at Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), Gumikiriza confirmed his decision to step away from the national team.

“Please accept this letter as an official notice of my retirement from the duties of our mighty National Pool Cranes,” reads part of the letter.

Black Sheep would go on to reminisce the good times he has had while playing on the national team since 2005.

“I have immensely enjoyed my time playing with the team since 2005 and have had great satisfaction in taking on the challenges given to me.” Added Gumikiriza.

Alfred “Black Sheep” Gumikiriza Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 2021 National Open Championship also appreciated his time as the captain indicating the role came with countless dividends.

“The position of team captain nurtured me with many great leadership skills, moved me places, met and made countless interpersonal relationships and have many memories that I appreciate and will stay with me forever.”

Black Sheep cited several factors for his retirement indicating he will however be available to serve the game in a different role.

“Unfortunately, circumstances ranging from the effects of the global pandemic, the opening of my new pool arena and the urge to offer the new crop in the sport a platform for the team’s continuity have halted me that I can no longer render the team as expected.”

“If there are any areas in particular you would like me to focus on during my retirement for the betterment of the team and the sport at large, please never hesitate to reach out to me.”

In the League, Gumikiriza has featured for clubs like Mambule, Skin Samona where he won numerous titles and most recently Ntinda- Giants Pool Club.