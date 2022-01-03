URA will be without Ivan Sserubiri for a month after he has been suspended by the FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel over his violent conduct in the 1-1 draw with Wakiso Giants.

The gigantic midfielder nearly slapped assistant referee Lydia Wanyana after she ruled out an offside goal by Cromwell Rwothomio in the 83rd minute at the Arena of Visions.

L-R: URA players Ronald Dickson Kigongo, Ivan Sserubiri and Paul Patrick Mbowa during a moment in their match against Al Masry (Credit: John Batanudde)

In addition to a one month suspension, Sserubiri will also pay a fine of Ugx. 500,000.

“FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has handed URA FC player Sserubiri Ivan a one month suspension and fined him UGX 500,000 for breaching the FUFA Competitions rules and regulations Articles 31(2) and 31(3) during his club’s match with Wakiso Giants FC on 28th December 2021.

FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has handed URA FC player Sserubiri Ivan a one month suspension and fined him UGX 500,000 for breaching the FUFA Competitions rules and regulations Articles 31(2) and 31(3) during his club's match with Wakiso Giants FC on 28th December 2021. pic.twitter.com/9IdmhyhCif — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) January 3, 2022

“Sserubiri threatened to violently attack assistant referee Nantabo Lydia Wanyama. The player’s conduct put the game of football into disrepute. The suspension expires on 3rd February 2022.”

During the period, Sserubiri will miss games against Gaddafi, Soltilo Bright Stars and KCCA.

He will return in time for URA’s second round opener against Busoga United.