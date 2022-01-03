Tuesday January 4

Barifa Stadium, Arua 3pm Live on Sanyuka TV

Four-time champions Vipers have a chance to open a four point gap at the top for at least 24 hours if they beat Arua Hill in Barifa on Tuesday.

The Venoms finished the year on top by a single point following a 7-2 win over UPDF coupled with the abandonment of the clash between Onduparaka and KCCA.

Roberto Oliviera Credit: John Batanudde

Roberto Oliviera’s men have enjoyed the best away form this campaign with only two points dropped and will hope to build on that at the intimidating Barifa stadium.

Forwards Ceaser Mazonki, Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa will be the main men for the visitors.

Arua Hill, 5th on the table with 21 points come into the game on the back of a humiliating 4-0 defeat at BUL and will be eager to react with a win.

Alfred Leku and Robert Eseru celebrate a goal for Kongolo in an earlier game. Credit: John Batanudde

Former Vipers’ forward Alfred Leku will be crucial for the hosts who could have Rashid Toha back in the starting eleven after he missed the game at BUL.

Key Stat

Vipers have won 5 and drawn one of the six away games played this season.