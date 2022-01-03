Tuesday January 4

Kavumba Recreation Ground 3pm

Soltilo Bright Stars Captain Nelson Senkatuka says the worst is behind the team ahead of the fixture against SC Villa at Kavumba on Tuesday.

The Kawempe based side didn’t have the best of end to the year and were beaten 5-0 by Police in their last outing to stay in the bottom three.

The game against SC Villa provides an opportunity for redemption as the side targets to climb up the log.

Nelson Senkatuka Credit: John Batanudde

“As team, we have prepared well for the game and we have put the worst behind us,” said Senkatuka.

“We didn’t have the best of results at the end of year. So we are trying to change the results starting with the game tomorrow and hopefully we going to get three points.”

In SC Villa, they face another desperate side who want to win three games on the bounce for the first time this season.

SC Villa’s Masereka will be crucial against Soltilo Bright Stars Credit: John Batanudde

The Jogoos beat Tooro United 4-0 in their last game and Petros Koukouras will hope his youthful side builds on that.

Their last outing at Kavumba is one to forget as they lost 3-1 to Wakiso Giants but picked their first win of the season at the same ground when they beat Police.

Key Stats

Soltilo Bright Stars have only managed one win in the past 16 league meetings with SC Villa (L9 D 6)

The last and only win against the Jogoos came in 2015.