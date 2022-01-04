Results

Tooro United 0-2 Express FC

Martin Kiiza scored twice in a space of five minutes in the first half to hand visitors Express a 2-0 win over whipping boys Tooro United.

The forward struck in the 26th and 31st minute to give the Red Eagles a first half advantage that they held on to pick all three points that lift them to 26 points, just three adrift of leaders Vipers who were beaten in Arua.

It was also the first time this season that the champions picked successive wins as the hosts lost a record 12th successive game to stay at the base of the 16-team log.

Tooro United’s next task and the final fixture of the first round will be a trip to Arua to face Onduparaka on Saturday while Express host desperate Soltilo Bright Stars on Friday.