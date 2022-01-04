Result

Arua Hill 1-0 Vipers

Alfred Leku scored early in the first half as Arua Hill beat table leaders Vipers 1-0 in Barifa.

The former Venom turned Kongolo scored the winner with a beautiful header just ten minutes into the game.

Vipers went into the game with a chance to open a four point gap at the summit but saw the hosts come out winners on the afternoon leaving them just a point above KCCA who are in action on Wednesday at home to Mbarara City.

It was Vipers’ second defeat of the season while Arua Hill who stay 5th with 24 points bagged their 7th win of the campaign.

Arua Hill tussles Police away next in their final game of the first round while Vipers will host BUL on January 8.