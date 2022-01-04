Result

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 SC Villa

Soltilo Bright Stars picked stunned sixteen champions SC Villa with a 1-0 defeat at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

Marvin Youngman scored the lone goal in the second half to hand the hosts a lifeline in the fight to stay up following a difficult first half of the season.

The highly rated midfielder broke the deadlock in the 55th minute beating Meddie Kibirige after receiving a good ball from skipper Nelson Senkatuka.

The win improved the hosts’ points tally to 10 after 13 games but they remain third from bottom on the 16-team table.

SC Villa who lost their 5th game of the season drop to 11th with Police who beat UPDF 1-0 in Bombo replacing them in 10th place.

Bright Stars return to action on Friday away to champions Express FC while SC Villa will host UPDF the following day in their penultimate game of the first round.