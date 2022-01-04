Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 14 Results):

UPDF 0-1 Police

Police Arua Hill 1-0 Vipers

Vipers Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 SC Villa

SC Villa Tooro United 0-2 Express

Express Gaddafi 1-1 URA

URA Wakiso Giants 4-3 BUL

Police Football Club maintained with their impressive form of late with a 1-0 well worked out victory away over UPDF at the Army Barracks Stadium in Bombo on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Substitute Emmanuel Mugume scored the all-important goal in the 52nd minute of the game.

Mugume who had replaced pacy winger Muwada Mawejje was well positioned to tap home past goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa off a well laid ball from the right flank by Brian Muluuli Mayanja.

The goal arrived against the run of play following clear cut goal scoring opportunities missed by the home side in the opening stanza.

Musa Mudde is closed down by Herman Wasswa Nteza (Credit: David Isabirye)

Veteran midfielder Musa Mudde and Rogers Mugisha had different efforts razed off the cross bar with goalkeeper Tom Ikara already beaten.

Police also had a first half chance fluffed by Samuel Kayongo following a mistake by Ibrahim Wamannah after a short pass from goalkeeper Wasswa in front of the goal area.

The game’s defining moment arrived seven minutes into the second half as Mugume was well positioned to finish off Muluuli’s telling pass from the right.

Police defended well to tame the raids from the opposition and earn the maximum points.

UPDF introduced goalkeeper Brian Bwete for Frank Yiga inside the final 7 minutes and his decent touches on the ball were applauded by the crowd.

Police held onto the slim lead to attain their fourth victory of the season in 14 matches which elevates them to 10th on the 16 team log with 15 points.

Consequently, UPDF, fresh from a humiliating 7-2 defeat away to Vipers suffered yet another set-back as they have now lost six matches, remaining in the 9th position with 18 points.

Police’s goalkeeper Tom Ikara was named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a plaque and Shs. 100,000 for his efforts.

ilary Kimbugwe hands over the man of the match plaque to Tom Ikara (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, Arua Hill edged Vipers 1-0 at the Barifa Stadium in Arua city.

Former Vipers’ gangly forward Alfred Leku scored the lone goal in the match.

Soltilo Bright Stars piped Sports Club Villa 1-0 at Kavumba, Tooro United fell 2-0 at home to visiting Express at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal as Gaddafi shared the spoils with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in Jinja city.

Elsewhere, Wakiso Giants humbled visiting BUL 4-3 during a 7 goal thriller at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso.

Match day 14 continues on Wednesday, 5th January 2022 with two matches.

UPDF XI Vs Police (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

UPDF XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), James Begisa, Samson Kasozi, Aggrey Kirya, Simon Mbaziira, Musa Mudde, Ibrahim Wammanah, Frank Iga, Muhammed Kyeline, Salim Huud, Rogers Mugisha

Subs: Brian Bwete (G.K), Charles Ssebutinde, Daglas Oyirwoth, Shaban Wasswa, Mustafa Dongo, Ezekiel Katende, Kipper Luwalo

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Police XI Vs UPDF (Credit: David Isabirye)

Police XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Eddy Kapampa, Eric Ssenjobe, Joseph Sentume, Samuel Kayongo, Tonny Mawejje (Captain), Muwadda Mawejje, Diego Missi Semugera, Juma Balinya, Brian Muluuli Mayanja, Ruben Kimera

Subs: Abdul Kimera (G.K), Arafat Kakonge, Herman Wasswa, Emmanuel Mugume, Timothy Muwanguzi, Fahad Kizito, Arnold Sembuya

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Referee John Kalibala tosses the coin with the UPDF and Police captains (Credit: David Isabirye)

Match Officials: