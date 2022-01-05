Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 14):

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Results:

Busoga United 2-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka KCCA 1-0 Mbarara City

A ten man Busoga United out-muscled Onduparaka 2-0 during match day 14 of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

A goal in either half from Shaka Ssozi and teenager Edrine Opaala Mukisa secured maximum points for the home side.

Forward Ssozi scored from a powerful header off a corner kick delivered by Opaala in the 18th minute.

Ssozi then assisted Opaala in the 76th minute for the second goal.

Busoga United completed the game with 10 men following a red card to Sanda Mulanda in the last 10 minutes.

This was Busoga United’s third victory of the campaign in as many as 13 matches which still leaves them second from bottom on 10 points, same as Soltilo Bright Stars (14th) and Onduparaka (13th).

Opaala was named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a plaque and cash worthy Shs. 100,000.

Edrine Opaala Mukisa shows the man of the placard

Meanwhile, KCCA returned to the league summit with a routine 1-0 win over Mbarara City at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

KCCA held onto Herbert Achai’s first minute goal to record maximum points that put them to 31 points from 13 matches, two off second placed Vipers who lost 1-0 on the road away to Arua Hill the previous day.

Match day 15 comes on Friday, 7th January 2021 and on the subsequent day.

Team Line Ups:

Busoga United XI: Delton Oyo (G.K), Hassan Kintu, George Kalyowa, Fredrick Ngalo, Derrick Basoga, Sande Mulanda, Paul Ssekulima, Anthony Mayanja (Captain), Mustafa Anwaru Ntege, Edrine Opaala Mukisa, Shaka Ssozi

Subs: Andrew Ssekandi (G.K), Hussein Ssajjabi, Laban Tibita. Douglas Bithum, Elvis Kibbale, Isaac Wagoina, Ronald Kasamba

Head coach: Fred Lumu

Other officials: Afan Ikoba (Assistant coach), Bright Dhaira (Goalkeeping coach), Alosyious Kyeyune (Trainer), Ivan Kuluka (Team Doctor)

Onduparaka XI: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Alex Adriko, Ahamed Amayo, Isaac Okello, Ramadhan Dudu, Ivan Okello, Mujahid Baden, Rashid Yakin, Shaban Muhammed (Captain), Gabriel Matata, Emmanuel Okech Junior

Subs: Michael Kagiri (G.K), John Rogers, Hamza Geriga, Abasi Kateregga, Mansoor Safi, James Jarieko, Nathan Oloro

Head coach: George William Lutalo

Other officials: Bosco Dudu, Ibrahim Kongo, Joseph Vudri

Match officials: