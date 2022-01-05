Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 14):

KCCA 1-0 Mbarara City

Busoga United 2-0 Onduparaka

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club returned to the summit of the Uganda Premier League with a slim 1-0 on Mbarara City at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Left back Herbert Achai was the hero with the day’s solitary strike in the very first minute.

Achai struck from 25 yards after an enterprising run from the backline with a venomous shot that goalkeeper Martin Elungat failed to tame.

KCCA defended gallantly to deny the Ankole Lions the equalizer.

Thomas Kakaire curled out the ball from close range in one of the closet moments for Mbarara City.

KCCA used this match to welcome back midfielder Yasser Mugerwa (from injury) and Filbert Obenchan (second home coming).

The victory helped KCCA out jump Vipers on the top of the table standings with 32 points, two ahead of the second placed.

Meanwhile, a ten man Busoga United out-muscled Onduparaka 2-0 at the FUFA Technical center Njeru.

Shaka Ssozi headed home the opener in the 18th minute off a corner kick by Edrine Opaala Mukisa.

Ssozi turned provider for Opaala for the second goal with a quarter an hour to play.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Derrick Ochan (GK), Andrew Kigozi, Denis Iguma (Captain), John Revita, Herbert Achai, Ashraf Mugume, Hassan Jurua, Mato Rodgers, Brian Majwega, Sadat Anaku, Brian Aheebwa

Mbarara City XI: Martin Elungat (GK), Steven Othieno, Soulayman Bamba, Jasper Aheebwa, Hillary Mukundane (Captain), Solomon Okwalinga, Jude Ssemugabi, Thomas Kakaire, Ronald Otti, Ronald Edwok, Ivan Otude