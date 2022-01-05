Wednesday Fixtures 3pm

KCCA vs Mbarara City – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo Live on Sanyuka TV

Busoga United vs Onduparaka – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Busoga United host Onduparaka at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru in a relegation six pointer as the first round draws closer to end.

The two sides are in fragile positions at the moment with Busoga United second from bottom with 7 points while Onduparaka are just three above in 13th position.

The hosts are on a run of seven successive defeats and have picked only one win in the season and the visitors are not any better with same wins in the campaign.

Onduparaka have also not won in six games since beating Police 1-0 in November.

They will start life minus Rashid Okocha who was banned until the end of the season but will hope Muhammad Shaban maintains the form he has discovered of recent.

Key Stat

Busoga United have won just 2 of the previous 10 league meetings [L5, D3).

However, one of the two wins came last season at Njeru when they beat Onduparaka 2-0 courtesy of goals from Franco Balabala and Isma Mugulusi.