Western Region Football League entity Ibanda Municipal Sports Club has beefed up the administrative and technical dockets in preparation for the on-going 2021-2022 season.

The Ibanda District based club has confirmed the appointment of a new head coach and a Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Sam Kamurinda was confirmed as new head coach for a tenure of one year (renewable).

Kamurinda is a former head coach at Rushere Football Club.

Sam Kamurinda holds the club jersey during his unvieling ceremony

In the same vein, Ibanda Municipal Sports Club also appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Cliffeton “Mantondinho” Manyiromujuni.

Manyiromujuni is a qualified veterinary doctor with unrivalled passion for football.

Ibanda Municipal Sports Club is visiting former FUFA Big League side Terrazo and Tiles on Saturday, 8th January 2022 at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

Dr. Cliffeton Manyiromujuni (extreme left) hands over a copy of club constitition to Sam Kamurinda

Before the two season’s break (due to COVID-19 pandemic), Ibanda Municipal Sports Club finished 7th with 16 points in the 2019-20 Regional League season.

In August 2020, Ibanda Municipal Sports Club signed a two year deal with Sportrise Uganda, a local company that manufactures soccer balls in a deal worthy a total package of Shs 8,000,000 for the two years.