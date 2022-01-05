Management of Kampala Regional side Impala Hill Football Club confirmed the appointment of Frank Mulindwa as the interim head coach.

This followed the mutual consent termination of their former head coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala over improper conduct.

Mulindwa, a CAF “C” licensed coach had days ago resigned as head of youth at top flight side Soltilo Bright Stars.

The immediate task at hand is a league engagement against seasoned Katwe United at the Mulago Playground in Kampala on Wednesday, 5th January 2022.

Frank Mulindwa

He has since expressed gratitude upon being appointed as interim head coach.

I feel happy joining this team and I believe it’s the best team in the league we are in. Everyone would wish to work with such a team. We have a game (against Katwe) but ofcourse, ther are a few players who are not well, the likes of Nassif and we wait for the confirmation from the doctor. We shall incorporate and get the best squad. Yes, it is a new squad to me but with teamwork and the other coaches, we shall manage to put on a good show and we promise our fans victory. Frank Mulindwa, Impala Hill Football Club Interim Head Coach

Mulindwa finds two other coaches at the back; assistant coach Derrick Waluya and goalkeeping coach Hamuza Muwonge.