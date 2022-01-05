Wednesday Fixtures 3pm

KCCA vs Mbarara City – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo Live on Sanyuka TV

Busoga United vs Onduparaka – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

KCCA have a chance to reclaim top spot when they host Mbarara City at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

The Kasasiro sit second on the log, one point behind current leaders Vipers who faltered in Arua and Morley Byekwaso’s men have a game in hand.

Brian Aheebwa and Innocent Wafula will face their former bosses who are also desperate to climb up the table after a poor campaign so far.

Mbarara City who welcome skipper Hilary Mukundane from suspension are on 14 points in 12th position.

Byekwaso will task his forwards Sadat Anaku, Davis Kasirye and Charles Lwanga show up against a bogey side they have only beaten twice in the past 8 league meetings.