Former Uganda Cranes captain and Mamelodi Sundowns current first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango has cautioned young footballers in a bid to have successful careers ahead of them.

“You ought to remain disciplined, hardworking and focused at all times if you are to have successful football careers” Onyango revealed.

Onyango was speaking at the France Embassy in Kampala as he addressed the media moments after the final batch of Team Fundi were receiving their visas to Spain.

Team Fundi will be traveling to Spain for a host of international build up matches in February 2022 under the Uganda – Spain Football Showcase.

Onyango, as the ambassador of Team Fundi will also be traveling to Spain to accompany this select team.

The entire organization has been done by Festo Web Sports management in conjunction with the Government of Uganda with support coming from the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

A select team of 22 players and 8 officials has been selected across all regions of the Uganda based on a strict criteria of age, merit and availability.

Turkish national Omer Seli is the team head coach.

Omer Selli with Dennis Onyango

Some of the players on the team include; Ali Ramadhan Mwirusi and Derrick Emukule (goalkeepers).

The other outfield players are; Julius Poloto, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Nicholas Kabonge, Raymond Onyai, Ivan Ocholit Junior, Eric Ssenjobe, Andrew Okiring Isiagi, Derrick Ndahiro, Rashid Muhammad Mukungu, Steven Desse Mukwala, Kenneth Semakula, Happy Sadat Anaku, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Hakim Kiwanuka, Simon Baligeya, Alfred Onek and Enock Walusimbi.

The final team will have 20 players and 8 officials, including FUFA’s Bashir Mutyaba (the Youth Development Officer at Federation of Uganda Football Associations).

The Uganda-Spain show case is a result of His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s direct interest in the promotion of sports as envisioned in the NRM Manifesto 2021-2026, tagged “Securing Your Future”.

The initiative is in partnership with Glasman Group Football International (GGFI).

For starters, GGFI operates in 12 European countries. It is all about educating, developing, showcasing, creating, representing and innovating the beautiful game of football.

