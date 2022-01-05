Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Women Super League entity Tooro Queens has agreed terms with The Lion Sports Academy attacking midfielder Shivon Atuhaire.

The parents (Emmy Aryijja and Zainabu Namagembe) of the 14-year-old midfield maestro signed the binding documentations with the club officials.

Atuhaire has also been admitted to Fort Portal city’s King of Kings College with her school fees (Shs 5,850,000) from S.3 class until completion of A-level studies fully catered for with school requirement shopping also faciliatated.

As part of the offer, The Lion Sports Academy will receive training equipment ranging from balls, training cones, bibs, uniforms and Shs 2,000,000 (to be paid in installments).

The parents of Atuhaire have also pocketed an appreciation package of Shs 1,000,000 from Tooro Queens.

Ronald “Alonso” Niwasiima, the Chief Executive Director (CEO) at The Lion Sports Academy is delighted for the progress of Atuhaire.

This is a great bold step of progress. From The Lion Sports Academy straight to a top flight club. We are really excited for this feat. I thank the coaches and every staff at the Academy for the effort of teaching the players on a daily basis. Ronald “Alonso” Niwasiima, the Chief Executive Director (CEO) at The Lion Sports Academy

Atuhaire becomes the second player from The Lion Sports Academy to join a top tier football club in the country after Davis Kakaire was signed by Bombo based UPDF at the start of the season.

At The Lions Sports Academy where she spent a year, Atuhaire scored 30 goals and assisted 27 times, a key statistic of a typical attacking midfielder.

Atuhaire has been on the wanted wish-list for the top clubs in female football in the country as Lady Doves, Uganda Martyrs, Kawempe Muslims and Tooro Queens before the former won the aggressive battle.

Full Names: Shivon Atuhaire

Date of Birth: 10th October 2006

Parents: Emmy Aryeijja & Hajjati Zainabu Namagembe

Education: Ntungamo High School (S1-S2), King of Kings College – Fort Portal (Current)

Place of Birth: Ntungamo

Tribe: Munyankore

Favourite shirt number: 18

Strong foot: Right

Right Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Academy: The Lion Sports Academy