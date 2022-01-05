Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 14 Results):

Gaddafi Football Club played to a one-all draw with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city on Tuesday, 4th January 2022.

Forward Steven Desse Mukwala gave URA the lead and midfielder Yunusu Sibira equalized at the game death as the two sides shared the spoils.

URA had a slow start, conceding a penalty that was missed by Sula Mpanga inside the opening five minutes.

The penalty was awarded by FIFA female referee Shamirah Nabadda following a foul on Faisal Muwawu by defender Fesali Najibu.

The tax collectors also lost defender Benjamin Nyakoojo through injury before Faruku Katongole took his place in the 25th minute.

URA defender Benjamin Nyakoojo is attended to by medics (Credit: URA FC Media)

By the half time break, no side had scored each other.

Mukwala, a second half subsistute for Living Kabon gave the tax collectors the lead with 15 minutes to play.

The former Edgars Youth, Vipers and Maroons forward headed home a telling cross by URA team captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu.

Steven Mukwala celebrates the opener for URA, his personal 6th goal of the campaign (Credit: URA FC Media)

URA players plan for a set-piece (Credit: URA FC Media)

The opportunity to double the lead for the visitors was missed by Kagimu as his shot razed off the cross bar following a save by Gaddafi goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi.

Yunusu Sibira scored on the stroke of full-time to earn a point for the home side with defeat also eminent on their jaws.

Sibira was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

Yunus Sibira shows the man of the match placard

This was Gaddafi’s 6th draw of the season in 14 games as they now have 18 points in the debut season in 8th position.

URA played to their 7th stalemate of the season and improved to 19 points in the 7th place.

Other Games:

Wakiso Giants out-witted visiting BUL 4-3 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

In the battle of armed forces, UPDF lost 1-0 to Police courtesy of a goal by substitute Emmanuel Mugume.

At the Barifa stadium in the West Nile city of Arua, Arua Hill overcame Vipers 1-0 with former Vipers’ forward Alfred Leku the hero.

Soltilo Bright Stars overcame Sports Club Villa 1-0 at Kavumba Recreational Stadium with Marvin Youngman the scorer of the lone goal.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions Express edged Tooro United 2-0 at Buhinga Stadium in the tourism city of Fort Portal courtesy of Martin Kizza’s brace.

Match day 14 winds down on Wednesday with two matches.

Busoga United entertains Onduparaka at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

On the same day, KCCA is home to Mbarara City at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Team Line Ups:

Gaddafi XI: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Sula Mpanga, Hassan Musana, Paul Musamali, Yunusu Sibira, Franco Onen, Umaru Kyeyune, Amos Kirya, Faisal Muwawu, Alex Kitata, Brian Kalumba

Subs: Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Ibrahim Masa, Naziru Serwadda, Ronald Bithum, Mark Bamukyaye, Davis Bukomba, Frank Mulimi

Head coach: Peter Onen

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Arafat Galiwango, Najib Fesali, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (Captain), Living Kabon, Moses Sseruyidde, Jocakim Ojera, Cromwel Rwothomio

Subs: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Ronald Kigongo, Faruku Katongole, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Kokas, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Steven Desse Mukwala

Head coach: Sam Timbe

