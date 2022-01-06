Pilsner UPL Monthly Awards (December 2021):

Best Coach: Roberto Oliveria ( Vipers )

Roberto Oliveria ( ) Best Player: Ceaser Lobi Manzoki (Vipers)

The Brazilian Samba magic is not only sounding aloud at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, but also across the Uganda Premier League.

For the past month (December 2021), Brazilian tactician Roberto Oliveria guided Vipers to five victories in the Uganda Premier League.

Roberto Oliveria poses with his accolade at Kati Kati Restaurant Credit: John Batanudde

He was consequently rewarded with the pilsner Coach of the month accolade ahead of Wasswa Bbosa (Express) and Alex Isabirye (BUL).

Vipers’ Congolese born forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki was also rewarded with the most outstanding player of the month accolade.

Ceaser Lobi Manzoki shows off his plaque to the journalists Credit: John Batanudde

The crowning ceremony happened at Kati Kati Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Thursday, 7th January 2022 as witnessed by the UPL league manager Paul Katabairamu and communications guru Gordon Roy Mundeyi.

Manzoki, scorer of five goals with two man of the match accolades beat BUL’s Ibrahim Nsimbe and Juma Balinya (Police).

Roberto Oliveria (left) and Ceaser Lobi Manzoki hold their plaques Credit: John Batanudde

Roberto expressed delight upon winning this accolade that has eluded him on two different occasions.

“It is humbling to win such an award. I thank the club president (Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa), my technical staff, players and club fans. This has been collective teamwork” Roberto revealed.

Towering forward Manzoki was also equally humbled for the feat.

“This award comes as a motivational factor to me. I came here a year ago and it took me time to acclimatize to the demands of the league. I am happy that I am now used to the league physical demands. I thank my coaches and teammates plus the Vipers’ fans” Manzoki stated.

Both Roberto and Manzoki were given plaques with Shs. 1,000,000 (cash) courtesy of the sponsors, Uganda Breweries Limited under the pilsner brand.

After 13 matches, KCCA leads the 16 team log with 32 points, two better than Vipers who are second placed.

This Saturday, Vipers host BUL at the St Mary’s Stadium Kitende whilst KCCA shall be away to URA at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University.