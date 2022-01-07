Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 15):

Friday, January 7, 2022 Results:

Express 1-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Gaddafi 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Second half substitute Denis Kaka Omony scored Soltilo Bright Stars late equalizer during their one-all draw away to Express at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Omony optimized on mis-communication between skipper Enock Walusimbi and goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa before side stepping to score in an empty net on the stroke of full time.

The forward had replaced pacy winger Ibrahim Kasinde on the hour mark during the visitors’ double change that also witnessed Methiodious Jjungu taking over Augustine Kacancu’s place.

George Senkaaba had given the reigning league champions the lead on 57 minutes before the late show by Soltilo Bright Stars.

Senkaaba had the last touch on the ball following a glancing header by Eric Kenzo Kambale off Godfrey Lwesibawa’s curling corner kick.

Express had three bookings for Deus Bukenya, Isa Lumu Muzeyi and Nicholas Kasozi in the 22nd, 64th and 79th minutes respectively.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ left back Simon Ssemayange was the only cautioned player for the visitors with six minutes before the half time recess.

Simon Tamale, goalkeeper at Soltilo Bright Stars was named the pilsner man of the match.

Simon Tamale shows off the pilsner man of the match plaque

Express completed their first round games on 27 minutes as they lie in the third place.

Soltilo Bright Stars remain in the 13th place with 11 points off 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Yunus Sibira scored in stoppage time for the second successive game as Gaddafi overcame visiting Wakiso Giants 1-0 at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja.

Match day 15 resumes on Saturday, 8th January 2022 and will climax on the subsequent day.

Team Line Ups:

Express XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Deus Bukenya, Sadiq Ssekyembe, Isa Lumu Muzeeyi, Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Nicholas Kasozi, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Eric Kenzo Kambale, Martin Martin, George Senkaaba

Substitutes: Dennis Otim (G.K), Richard Bbosa, John Byamukama, Ivan Mayanja, Enock Ssebagala, Raymond Walugembe, Mustafa Kiragga

Head coach: Wasswa Bbosa

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Simon Tamale (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Ssemayange, Allan Katwe, Derrick Ngobi, Fiat Cleophus, Augustine Kacancu, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Methodius Jungu, Nelson Senkatuka (Captain), Alfred Onek

Substitutes: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Ibrahim Kasinde, Denis Kaka Omony, Mathias Okwalinga, Derrick Kiggundu, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Joseph Janjali

Head coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Match officials: