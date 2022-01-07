Beginners’ Coaching Course: 15 th – 20 th January 2022

At Mukono West Primary School (Shs. 200,000/=)

At least 30 coaches have so far registered for the Beginners’ coaching course organized by Mukono District Football Associations (MDFA).

This course, for starters will take place between 15th and 20th January 2022 at the Mukono West Primary School.

The course coordinator Shadrach Nsobya has confirmed that all the preparations to have a successful course are complete.

We are more than ready to host the Beginners’ Coaching Course in Mukono. We shall start on 15th January 2022 and end by 20th January 2022. Shadrach Nsobya, Beginners’ coaching course coordinator

Wilberforce Ssemwogerere, the general secretary of the Mukono District Football Associations confirms that the registration fee per person is Shs. 200,000.

“Registration fee for this beginners’ coaching course is fixed at Shs 200,000 per head” Ssemwogerere reveals.

Mukono District Football Associations (MDFA) chairman Yusuf Mahadi Kivumbi asserts the value of coaching education in the football development process.

We need to have educated coaches who handle our players at all levels. As Mukono District, we are taking the lead to educate the different coaches with the beginner’s course. We shall elevate to the other grades as time moves by. Yusuf Mahadi Kivumbi, Mukono District Football Associations (MDFA) chairman

FUFA approved instructors will hand this course as facilitators.

The course will be non-residential and consists of both theory and practical sessions.

Uganda has over 200 coaches across the divide from the intermediary level, beginners, CAF D, CAF C, CAF B and CAF A.

Majority of these coaches are actively employed in football academies, schools (primary, secondary and universities), clubs (fifth division, fourth division, third division, FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League) as well as on the different national teams (under age catergories and senior national team) across either gender.