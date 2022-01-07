Friday January 07, 2022

Gaddafi Arena, Jinja City 3pm

Newly promoted Gaddafi FC host Wakiso Giants with either targeting a winning end to their first round fixtures.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with giants URA and will want to build on that as they have already impressed in their maiden season in the division.

For the visitors, they overcame BUL in a thrilling 4-3 win at Wakissha and Alex Gitta will hope his side carries similar form especially in attack but be resilient in defence.

Gaddafi are without their star player Jamaldine Buchochera (knee) and Sula Mpanga (malaria) but have James Otim, Andrew Waiswa and Bakari Magumba back.

Wakiso Giants are without first choice goalkeeper Derrick Emukule and could continue without defender Hassan Wasswa Dazo who also missed their last game through injury.

The visitors come into the game 6th on the table with 24 points while Peter Onen’s charges are 8th with 18 points.

Elsewhere on the day, Express host Soltilo Bright Stars at Wankulukuku.