Combative midfielder Yunus Sibira was once again on the score sheet as Gadaffi FC overcame Wakiso Giants FC on Friday in Jinja.

Sibira who had scored a late equalizer against URA in the previous game was the hero for the Soldier Boys again, this time his stoppage time goal fetching maximum points.

In a closely contested encounter, the home side had the first attempt at goal through Alex Kitata in the 8th minute but couldn’t put the ball beyond the ball beyond goalkeeper Samson Kiirya.

Kiirya was once again called up to make a double save in the 20th minute as Gaddafi made efforts to break the deadlock.

Four minutes later, the shot stopper stamped his foot on Faisal Muwawu’s shin and the forward was stretchered off with Ronald Bithum taking his slot.

The challenge from goalkeeper Samson Kiirya that forced Faisal Muwawu (Gaddafi FC Media)

The first realistic attempt for Wakiso Giants FC fell to Moses Aliro three minutes to the break but his effort went a few inches off target.

In the second stanza, lanky midfielder Joshua Lubwama had his attempt from a free kick parried away by goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi.

The decisive moment of the game came at the death of the clock with Sibira jumping high to node home from Hassan Musana’s delivery.

The win means Gaddafi FC end the first round in 7th place on 21 points while Wakiso Giants FC remain 6th on 24 points.

The first round of the 2021/22 will climax on Saturday with six games on card across the country.