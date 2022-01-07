Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Junior Tournament 2022:

18 Holes Winners:

Boys : Elton Tembo – 70 Gross

9 Holes Winners:

Boys: Shaka Kariisa – 38 Gross

3 Holes:

Boys: Sean Nsereko Kusaasiro – 13 Gross

The 2022 children’s golf clinic and main tournament at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club successfully climaxed on Friday, January 7.

At least 90 children from the different parts of the country took part in the clinic and main tournament.

At the tournament, everyone was a winner as each and every participant smiled home with a prize, certificate of participation, a medal and a trophy for the different category winners.

Competition cut across either gender with varying categories ranging from 18 holes, 9 holes, 3 holes and the skills test.

Elton Tembo recieves his trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Entebbe club teenager Elton Tembo, a student at Entebbe Secondary school scored 70 gross to win the 18 holes boys event.

Tembo was six strokes better than Brian Monday and seven off Charles Kamyuka.

In the girls’ 18 holes action, Victoria McKenzie scored 94 gross to topple the rest of the crop.

Winnie Mutoni had 96 strokes in second place and Frista Birabwa was third with 99 gross.

Shaka Karisa recieves his trophy from father Kin Karisa at the 19th hole (Credit: David Isabirye)

9 Holes action:

Shaka Kariisa (daughter to Next Media CEO Kin Karisa) and Joanita Nanyombi won the boys’ and girls’ events in the 9 holes with 38 and 57 gross scores respectively.

David Tumwebaze (42) and Ethan Kanyike (45) were second and third respectively in 9 holes.

Aurelia Akol (58 gross) came second in the girls’ catergory, on countback ahead of Ariana Brolim.

3 Holes:

Sean Nsereko Kusaasiro scored 13 gross to win the boy’s gender ahead of Ishanga Kaguta (15 gross – countback) and Dantte Kawalya (15).

For the girls’ three holes, the winner was Brenda Aketowanga (15 gross).

Aketowanga won on countback ahead of Stella Amito and Ariana Tumwesigye (18).

A child serves Anne Abeja with a cake (Credit: David Isabirye)

Skills Test:

Joel Musinguzi scored 12 points to win the boys’ skills test ahead of Jeremiah Tihaburwa (10) and Samuel Kaguta (9).

Charity Devine was the girls’ skills test winner with 15 points ahead of Grace Atukunda (13) and Shivan Namanya (12).

Anne Abeja decorates a medal to one of the female junior golfers (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja lauded the different parents and sponsors for the children who took part in the golf clinic and junior tournament.

Abeja called upon more partners to join the bandwagon in supporting the development of golf from the tender age as a pool of future golfers is being prepared.

“I want to thank all the players who took part. In a special way, I thank the parents, sponsors, coaches, golf professionals, Royal Ancient Golf in England and everyone who has done a contribution. We started with golf clinics across the country as we are developing a pool of future golfers who will be prepared to carry on with the game” Abeja revealed.

Lady captains from a number of golf clubs were attended and others ably represented.

Hosts Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe, Namulonge, Mehta, Jinja, Palm Valley, Tooro and other clubs were all represented.

Cake was served to all the participants after the colourful prize giving ceremony.

Cake that was served to all participants and guests (Credit: David Isabirye)

Piga Mingi:

18 Holes:

Lawrence Nambale – 104 Gross

Sharon Nabukera – 113 Gross

Elijah Ssejaaka – 115 Gross

Keith Mutisya – 115 Gross

Brenda Namuyiga – 121 Gross

9 Holes:

Dean Austin – 66 Gross

Manuella Oratungye – 71 Gross

Emmanuel Akaturinda – 77 Gross

Allan Victor – 78 Gross

Hakim Juuko – 95 Gross