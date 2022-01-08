Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the date to conduct the drawing of lots for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

In a CAF Executive Committee meeting convened in Douala Cameroon on Friday, the Afrrican football top brass decided the draws for the preliminary round of next year’s edition will be conducted on 21st January 2022.

“CAF Executive Committee has decided in its meeting held in Douala on 7th January 2022 to organize the drawing of lots of the preliminary round of the qualifiers of the Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’ivoire 2023 on the

21st of January 2021,” confirms a statement from CAF.

The initial/preliminary round will feature the lowest ranked teams as listed in the recent FIFA rankings, playing on a home and away basis.

“The preliminary round will be played by knock-out system from home and away matches and shall include the

less ranked teams in accordance to the FIFA ranking.”

The teams qualified from this round will reach the group stage composed of 48teams and it from here that 23 teams will advance to the finals to join hosts Ivory Coast.

The 2021 which was postponed to this year because of COVID-19 gets underway this Sund with hosts Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso in group A while Ethiopia play Cape Verde.