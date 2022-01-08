Saturday January 08, 2022

Arena of Visions, Ndejje 3pm (Live on Sanyuka TV)

Coaches Sam Timbe and Morley Byekwaso have spoken with respect for each other’s team as URA host KCCA at the Arena of Visions of Ndejje.

The two have enjoyed different strides so far in the first round with KCCA on top of the standings at the moment while URA are way below in 8th position with 19 points, eleven behind the Kasasiro.

“KCCA has been quite a hard nut to crack this season. They don’t concede a lot but do score more, we need to be wary of this fact coming up against them,” stated Timbe.

Sam Timbe on the touchline for URA Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

“They have so far been the team to beat in this first half of the season not only because of their good defensive record, but also their ruthlessness in front of goal.”

Timbe doesn’t even consider their decent record against KCCA as one to bank on come Saturday.

“We might have a good record against KCCA in the last few games but that doesn’t give us the liberty to be complacent. We need to approach the game with the same kind of aggression I saw in training this week.”

KCCA Coach Morley Byekwaso

Byekwaso admits the Tax Collectors have given his side tough time in the past meetings and expects a tough encounter.

“It will be a very tough game against a side that has a good record against us,” said Byekwaso.

“We need to handle the game with utmost care at both ends and I believe the team that is effective on the afternoon will take the day,” he added.

Team News

Derrick Ndahiro in action against Ethiopian Coffee at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: John Batanudde)

Derrick Ndahiro, Ibrahim Dada and Hudu Mulikyi return to the squad after a number of weeks side-lined with injury. The latter last featured for URA away to SC Villa, at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Benjamin Nyakoojo misses out after his injury against Gaddafi while URA’s top scorer so far in the season, Cromwel Rwothomio will seat this out as he serves a suspension due to the accumulation of cards.

KCCA midfielder Gift Ali (left) and Yunus Sentamu fight for the ball possession (Credit: John Batanudde)

KCCA have no long term absentees Geoffrey and Emmanuel Wasswa, Brian Kayanja and Yasser Mugerwa.

They have Innocent Wafula and Gift Ali back after missing the win over Mbarara City.

Key Stats

The past 18 meetings have produced 7 wins for URA [L6 D5]

URA is unbeaten is the past five meetings [W3, D2]

Saturday 8th January 2022 3pm

· SC Villa Vs UPDF FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru

· Vipers SC Vs BUL FC, St. Mary’s Stadium -Kitende

· Onduparaka FC Vs Tooro United FC, Green Light Stadium-Arua

Sunday 9th January 2022 3pm

· Police FC Vs Arua Hill SC, MTN Philip Omondi Stadium-Lugogo Live on Sanyuka TV

· Mbarara City FC Vs Busoga United FC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara