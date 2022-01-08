StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 15):

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Results:

URA 1-0 KCCA

KCCA Onduparaka 4-2 Tooro United

Tooro United Sports Club Villa 0-0 UPDF

UPDF Vipers 1-1 BUL

At Ndejje University main branch in Bombo lies the Arena of Visions playground.

This is the official home ground of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

It is at this exact ground that many football games have been played with varying results recorded.

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, URA outwitted Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) 1-0 during a 2021-2022 UPL duel on match day 15.

Forward Steven Desse Mukwala headed home the day’s lone goal off Saidi Kyeyune’s curling corner kick in the 37th minute.

This is the only goal that not only won the game for the tax collectors, but also ended KCCA’s unbeaten run in the season.

URA’s Saidi Kyeyune takes on Davis Kasirye (Credit: URA FC Media)

Before the goal, KCCA had their own strike disallowed when Sadat Happy Anaku’s rebound following an earlier header was cancelled by the assistant referee.

Three URA players Farouk Katongole, winger Joakim Ojera and Najib Fesali were cautioned by the referee for unsporting conduct.

URA defender Katongole was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.

URA’s Faruku Katongole shows off the man of the match award (Credit: URA FC Media)

The tax collectors earned their 5th victory in 13 matches played thus far as they got to 22 points in 7th place.

KCCA suffered their first defeat of the season, remaining on 31 points off 14 matches, still leading the 16 team log, one point better of second placed Vipers who were held to a one-all draw by BUL at Kitende.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka overcame visiting Tooro United 4-2 at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium whilst the SC Villa – UPDF duel at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru failed to produce any goal.

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Arafat Galiwango, Fesali Najib, Faruku Katongole, Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kagimu (Captain), Viane Ssekajugo, Moses Sseruyidde, Joackiam Ojera, Steven Mukwala

Subs: Hannington Sebwalunyo (G.K), Ronald Kigongo, Hudu Mulikyi, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, John Kokas, Living Kabon, Ibrahim Juma Dada

Head coach: Sam Timbe

KCCA XI: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Dennis Iguma, Hassan Jurua, Herbert Achai, Innocent Wafula, Ashiraf Mugume, Arafat Usama, Brian Majwega, Rogers Mato, Sadat Happy Anaku, Davis Kasirye

Subs: Benjamin Ochan (G.K), Juma Ibrahim, Elvis Mwanje, Samson Kigozi, Abubakar Gift Ali, Filbert Obenchan

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso

Match officials