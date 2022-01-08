Onduparaka FC put a halt to a bad patch in their recent League results after overcoming bottom placed Tooro United on Saturday at Greenlight Stadium.

The Caterpillars who had last picked maximum points on 20th November 2021 against November, registered a 4-2 win to put and to a winless run of seven games.

Therein, they had lost three (against SC Villa, Mbarara City and Busoga United) with the other four ending in draws (Express FC, Wakiso Giants FC, URA FC and Gaddafi FC).

In Saturday’s victory, skipper Muhammad Shaban, Gabriel Matata, Nathan Oloro and Emmanuel Oketch scored a goal apiece.

The visitors on the other hand got their consolation goals through Hussein Mwanje and Denis Ojara.

Onduparaka FC coach George Lutalo made three changes from the team that lost to Busoga United with absentee Mathias Muwanga replaced by Michael Kagiri in goal.

The other changes saw Jimmy Ndalambi and Mansoor Shafi starting ahead of Ramathan Dudu and Baden Mujaheed respectively.

It was Shaban who opened the scores as early as the ninth minute as Onduparaka FC went on to dominate proceedings in the opening stanza.

Matata who was the creator for the opener also got onto the score sheet , heading home from Emmanuel Oketch’s delivery in the 26th minute.

At the stroke of halftime, Oloro stretched the lead for the home side, converting from the spot.

Tooro United returned an improved side after recess scoring twice in the final 45 minutes through Mwanje who also netted from a penalty and Ojara getting the other.

Oketch who was named man of the match got the fourth goal for the Caterpillars to put the game beyond reach.

The win lifts Onduparaka FC out of the relegation zone to 13th place with as many points and still have to replay KCCA FC to complete their first round games.

On the other hand, troubled Tooro United FC end the first round on the base of the log with 4 points from 15 games.