StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 15):

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Results:

Sports Club Villa 0-0 UPDF

UPDF URA 1-0 KCCA

KCCA Onduparaka 4-2 Tooro United

Tooro United Vipers 1-1 BUL

Sports Club Villa and Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) played to a non-scoring stalemate at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Both sides huffed and puffed with no breakthrough over 90 minutes.

There were only two cautions in the game; one per side. SC Villa’s Nicholas Kabonge got booked in the 54th minute and Salim Huud was booked for UPDF in the 90th minute.

Kabonge was named the pilsner player of the match, taking home a plaque and cash (Shs. 100,000).

Nicholas Kabonge shows off the pilsner man of the match placard

SC Villa played to their 5th draw in 14 matches as they are on 16 points in the 10th position.

UPDF is 9th on 19 points from 15 matches played. This was UPDF’s fourth draw of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) stopped KCCA’s unbeaten run with 1-0 win at the Arena of Visions.

Steven Desse Mukwala scored URA’s only goal on the evening, a header off Saidi Kyeyune’s corner kick.

At the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua, Onduparaka overcame Tooro United 4-2.

Vipers and BUL played to a one-all draw at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Defender Walter Ochora scored an own goal as BUL fell behind in the 57th minute.

BUL got a last minute goal from subsistute Simon Peter Oketch after a mistake by Allan Kayiwa who lost possession near the goal area.

Match day 15 winds down with two games on the menu on Sunday, 9th January 2022; Mbarara City entertains Busoga United at Kakyeka Stadium whilst Police will be home to Arua Hill at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Kampala.

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Martin Ssenkooto (G.K), Fred Agandu, Joseph Kafumbe, Fred Gift, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Amir Kakomo, Salim Abdallah, Travis Mutyaba, Sadam Masereka, Nicholas Kabonge, Isaac Ogwang

Subs: Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Ali Bayo, Benson Muhindo, Oscar Mawa, Iddi Abdulwahid, Derrick Ssekiranda, Goffin Oyirwoth

Team officials:

Head coach : Petros Koukouras

: Petros Koukouras Assistant coach: Jackson Magera

Jackson Magera Fitness coach: Richard Amatre

Richard Amatre Goalkeeping coach : Mubarak Kiberu

: Mubarak Kiberu Doctor: Michael Gumisiriza

UPDF XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), James Begisa, Douglas Oyirwoth, Samson Kasozi, Aggrey Kirya, Musa Mudde, Donato Okello, Ibrahim Wamannah, Ezikiel Katende, Yasin Sabir, Rogers Mugisha

Subs: Brian Bwete (G.K), Simon Mbaziira, Salim Huud, Phillip Taban, Frank Yiga, Mustafa Dongo, Medi Kyeline

Team officials:

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Brian Ssenyondo Doctor: Boaz Nimpamya

Match Officials: