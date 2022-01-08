StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 15):

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Results:

Vipers 1-1 BUL

BUL URA 1-0 KCCA

KCCA Onduparaka 4-2 Tooro United

Tooro United Sports Club Villa 0-0 UPDF

Vipers Sports Club shared the spoils with BUL in a 1-all stalemate played at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Walter Ochora’s unfortunate own goal gave Vipers the early lead before a late-late equalizer by second half substitute Simon Peter Oketch.

Vipers started the game with a gusto in the opening stages.

BUL defender Ochora blocked Paul Willa cut back inside the goal area for the home side’s first corner kick inside the opening sixty seconds of the game.

There was a forced stoppage of the game in the third minute to allow treatment for BUL goalkeeper Saidi Keni after thwarting a one against one incident against Ceaser Lobi Manzoki.

BUL received the first booking when referee William Oloya cautioned defender Richard Ayiko in the 7th minute.

Two minutes later, it was Vipers once again when Ochora blocked Yunus Sentamu’s goal bound shot for another corner kick.

Yunus Sentamu missed from close range after beating Richard Ayiko for pace in the 10th minute.

BUL right back Umar Mukobe got cautioned for a malicious tackle to Abdul-Azizi Kayondo in the 21st minute.

In the 23rd minute, BUL forward Musa Esenu fouled goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora after head-on-collision.

Musa Esenu against Halid Lwaliwa

On the half hour mark, Vipers remained on a soul searching mission when midfielder Bright Anukani had a shot blocked by goalkeeper Saidi Keni collects with ease

Moments shortly, Esenu shot off target narrowly with the weaker left foot before Vipers’ roving left back Abdul-Azizi Kayondo also fired wide from 35 yards.

Vipers executed a technical change. Yunus Sentamu drifts to the right with Karisa moving to the left.

Sentamu’s first delivery was spot on, a deft cross that was headed by Manzoki straight to the goalkeeper Keni.

With five minute to end the opening half, BUL goalkeeper Saidi Keni had a brilliant save off a Bright Anukani low drive from 20 yards.

FIFA Referee William Oloya on duty

Moments before the half time whistle, Vipers’ Watambala got booked by referee Oloya for dangerous play towards Umar Mukobe.

Upon restart of play for the final 45 minutes, Vipers called for their first change; resting Watambala for Allan Kayiwa.

Mukobe cleared off the goalline from Yunus Sentamu after a well delivered cross by Milton Karisa in the 47th minute.

Vipers broke the deadlock when defender Walter Ochora scored an own goal off Karisa’s teasing cross from the right flank.

Ten minutes into the second half, Vipers introduced winger Paul Mucureezi for Bright Anukani.

An injury break during the Vipers – BUL game at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Meanwhile, BUL’s first change of the game came in the 57th minute as Martin Aprem replaced Pascal Ngobi.

The visitors missed the opportunity to take the lead in the 58th minute through Vipers’ former forward Esenu who shot over from close range.

BUL’s second change arrived on the hour mark as forward Ibrahim Nsimbe was rested for Richard Wandyaka.

Vipers’ right back Paul Willa was booked for a foul on teenager Reagan Kalyowa in the 63rd minute.

The third change for BUL came in the 68th minute as Simon Peter Oketch was introduced for a rather silent Ibrahim Kazindula.

BUL’s Ibrahim Kazindula was kept quiet throughout the sunny evening before he was replaced by Simon Peter Oketch in the 68th minute

With a quarter an hour to play, Vipers rested forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki for Ibrahim Orit.

On the 80th minute mark, Vipers introduced teenager Najib Yiga for the injured Milton Karisa,

Yiga made an instant impression with two chances created; first to Orit and then to Yunus Sentamu, but the opportunities were missed inside the goal area.

Yiga then executed a half volley that was saved by goalkeeper Keni off Orit’s cross from the left.

Simon Peter Oketch celebrates the late equalizer for BUL

Musa Esenu (left) joined by Martin Aprem to celebrate BUL’s late equalizer at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Within the three minutes of added time, Oketch scored the equalizer after Allan Kayiwa lost possession following a pass from the goalkeeper Mutombora.

Kayondo (Vipers’ left back) was named pilsner man of the match, earning Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic hands over the man of the match plaque to Abdu Azizzi Kayondo

Vipers played their 14th game as they now have 30 points and lost the opportunity to close down on leaders KCCA (31 points).

KCCA who fell 1-0 away to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Arena of Visions courtesy of Steven Desse Mukwala’s header in the 36th minute off Saidi Kyeyune’s curling corner kick.

At the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru, Sports Club Villa and UPDF shared the spoils during the goal-less draw.

Onduparaka out-muscled visiting Tooro United 4-2 at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium in Arua city.

Vipers XI Vs BUL

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Siraje Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani, Abdul-Karim Watambala, Ceaser Lobi Manzoki, Yunus Junior Sentamu

Changes:

46’ Allan Kayiwa ON, Abdul-Karim Watambala OUT

55’ Paul Mucureezi ON, Bright Anukani OUT

73’ Ibrahim Orit ON, Ceaser Lobi Manzoki OUT

80’ Najib Yiga ON, Milton Karisa OUT

Subs Not Used: Denis Kiggundu (G.K), Dan Muzeeyi Sserunkuma, Disan Galiwango

Head coach: Roberto Oliviera (Brazil)

BUL XI Vs Vipers

BUL XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Umar Mukobe, Richard Ayiko, Walter Ochora, Hilary Onek, George Kasonko (Captain), Ibrahim Kazindula, Reagan Kalyowa, Pascal Ngobi, Musa Esenu, Ibrahim Kazindula

Changes:

57’ Martin Aprem ON, Pascal Ngobi OUT

61’ Richard Wandyaka ON, Ibrahim Nsimbe OUT

68’ Simon Peter Oketch ON, Ibrahim Kazindula OUT

75’ Dickson Niwamanya ON,

Subs Not Used: Emmanuel Kalyowa (G.K), Fredson Gwoto, Ibrahim Mugulusi

Head coach: Alex Isabirye (Uganda)

Match officials pose with the Vipers and BUL captains prior to kick off

Match officials: