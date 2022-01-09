Saturday January 9, fixtures

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso – Stade’ d’Olembe, Yaounde 7pm

Ethiopia vs Cape Verde – Stade’ d’Olembe, Yaounde 10pm

The long wait is over as the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on Saturday January 9 in Yaounde Cameroon.

Two matches are line-up at the Stade d’Olembe stadium with hosts Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso in the official opening match at 7pm (EAT) before Cecafa region representatives Ethiopia clash with Cape Verde later at 10pm.

Besides the reported COVID19 positive cases in the Stallions camp, everything looks set to have a fabulous tournament.

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso: What they said

Antonio Conceiçao (Coach, Cameroon)

“It is for a new challenge with the Indomitable Lions. We will try to achieve our ambitions. We prepared well and now we are ready for the competition. Our opponent is not an easy team. But we have the strength and determination to make a good start.”

Sanou Firmen (Assistant coach, Burkina Faso)

“We are facing the hosts which is difficult. But we have the means to achieve our objectives, and to go as far as possible in this competition. We will play with a young generation of talented players. Our first objective is to get past the group stage and our ultimate target is the title.”

Ethiopia vs Cape Verde – What they say

Wubetu Abate (Coach, Ethiopia)

“We prepared for this tournament in the best conditions. It will us returning to this great African football show after a long absence. We respect our opponents, but we are confident in our talent. We are going to play our game in this competition. Our goal is not to just participate, but to show the world that Ethiopia has young talented players who can surprise.

Humberto Bettencourt (Assistant coach, Cape Verde)

“We will do everything to look good and win this game. It is true that we are in the same group with hosts Cameroon, one of the great teams on the continent, but we are concentrating on our next opponent before thinking about the other matches.”