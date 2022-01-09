Israel top flight entity Bnei Sakhnin Football Club has secured the services of Uganda Cranes striker Azizi Fahad Bayo on loan until the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Bnei Sakhnin acquired Bayo from another top tier side FC Ashdod.

“I am glad to announce that I have joined Bnei Sakhnin from FC Ashdod until the end of the season.” Bayo revealed in a tweet.

aziz Fahad Bayo (seated in the middle) with Bnei Sakhnin officials after agreeing upon the loan move

Bayo joined FC Ashdod in August 2020 from Vipers Sports Club after signing a four year deal.

Last season, he scored six goals for the parent club and has been on target once so far this term.

“My target is to help the club finish in one of the top places on the Ligat ha’Al table at the end of the season.” he added.

Another Ugandan, Timothy Denis Awany remains at FC Ashdod.

Bayo has also played at Proline and Zambia’s Buildcon Football Club.

He is the reigning Airtel – FUFA foreign based player of the year.