StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 15):

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Results:

Mbarara City 1-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Police 0-0 Arua Hill

Ronald Kasamba scored with two minutes left on the clock as visiting Busoga United earned a point during the 1-all draw with Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Kasamba beat goalkeeper Martin Elungat having come on a substitute for Mustafa Anwar Ntege in the 66th minute.

Henry Kitegenyi gave the hosts the lead in the 33rd minute after being set up by first half substitute Swalik Bebe Ssegujja.

Ssegujja had replaced Ronald Edwok on the opening half hour mark.

Henry Kitegenyi scored the opener for Mbarara City Credit: John Batanudde

Midfielder Solomon Okwalinga watched in disbelief when his first minute goal disallowed for an off-side call.

Busoga United introduced Peter Onzima for Hassan Kintu on the stroke of half time.

The visitors also pushed on Kasamba for Ntege in the 65th minute and Laban Tibita took over the place for teenager Edrine Opaala Mukisa with 15 minutes to play.

The Ankole Lions called for a double change inside the closing 9 minutes. Seiri Arigumaho and Frank Kalule replacing Kitegenyi and Okwalinga respectively.

With minutes trickling down, Busoga United pushed numbers upfront before Kasamba’s goal in the 88th minute.

Busoga United’s captain Anthony Mayanja was named the pilsner of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.

Busoga United captain Anthony Mayanja shows the man of the match placard after the 1-all draw with Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium.

This was Mbarara City’s second draw in 15 matches who leaves them on 17 points in the 10th position.

Busoga United secured their first ever draw this term and have 10 points from 14 matches as they lie second from bottom.

The other game played on Sunday evening between Police and Arua Hill ended goal-less at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Team Line Ups:

Mbarara City XI: Martin Elungat (G.K), Bamba Soulyemane, Jasper Aheebwa Baguma, Hilary Mukundane, Ronald Otti, Thomas Kakaire, Solomon Okwalinga, Jude Ssemugabi, Ronald Edwok, Ivan Otude, Henry Kitegenyi

Subs: Muhammed Sekebba (G.K), Swalik Bebe Ssegujja, Pistis Barenge, Seiri Arugumaho, Frank Kalule, Sadat, Karim Ramathan

Head coach: Hussein Mbalangu

Busoga United: Delton Oyo (G.K), Hassan Kintu, George Kalyowa, Frederick Ngalo, Derrick Basoga, Elvis Ngonde, Anthony Mayanja (Captain), Isaac Wagoina, Shaka Ssozi, Mustafa Anwar Ntege, Edrine Opaala Mukisa

Subs: Andrew Ssekandi (G.K), Peter Onzima, Hussein Ssajabi, Elvis Kibalya, Laban Tibita, Douglas Bithum, Reagan Kasamba

Match Officials: