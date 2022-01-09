The management of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and UPDF have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of midfielder Andrew Kawooya.

KCCA confirmed this development on Sunday, 9th January 2022 via their official website, a move that will help the teenager get as much playing time as possible and grow as a player.

“KCCA and UPDF have agreed on the loan transfer of midfielder Andrew Kawooya till the end of the 2021/22 season.” a statement revealed.

Andrew Kawooya controls the ball (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Kawooya had joined KCCA in September 2020 and has spent one and half seasons so far at the club donning shirt 12.

His one goal at the club arrived in the away game against Kitara in Masindi.

Kawooya was on target in his first start at KCCA during the 6-2 victory on the road over Kitara at the Masindi Municipal Stadium on Friday, 18th June 2021.

Andrew Kawooya greets fellow Uganda U-20 teammate Isma Mugulusi (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Kawooya has also previously featured at Kick It Soccer Academy, Streamline, Naguru Police Soccer Academies as well as the junior teams of Lweza, Proline and Vipers.

The midfielder also previously represented Uganda at the 2018 CECAFA U-17 and 2019 U-17 AFCON in Tanzania.

Kawooya also made the final squad for the Uganda Men’s U20 side that finished first runners up in the AFCON U20 held in Mauritania, 2021.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Andrew Kawooya

Andrew Kawooya Nick Name: Sergeant

Sergeant Date of Birth : 3 rd March 2003

: 3 March 2003 Place of Birth : Masuulita, Wakiso District

: Masuulita, Wakiso District Place of Residence: Kawuku, Katabi Town Council

Kawuku, Katabi Town Council Parents : Henry Kasile and Deborah Nakiwala

Education: Bethel Junior School – Bwebajja, John T.Miller Junior – Ssisa (Primary), Dynamic SS – Namugongo, St Mary’s SS – Kitende (Secondary)

: Henry Kasile and Deborah Nakiwala Bethel Junior School – Bwebajja, John T.Miller Junior – Ssisa (Primary), Dynamic SS – Namugongo, St Mary’s SS – Kitende (Secondary) Strong Foot: Right

Right Key attributes: Close ball control, dribbling, ball passing (short and long), shooting

Football Journey:

Academies: Kick It Soccer Academy, Streamline Academy, Naguru Police Soccer Academy

Kick It Soccer Academy, Streamline Academy, Naguru Police Soccer Academy Junior Teams: Proline Junior Team, Lweza Junior Team, Vipers Junior Team

Proline Junior Team, Lweza Junior Team, Vipers Junior Team Senior Team: Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club, UPDF (Loan from KCCA)

Achievements: Champion Copa Coca Cola 2019 St Mary’s Kitende, Runners up AFCON U-20 (2021)