StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 15):

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Results:

Police 0-0 Arua Hill

Arua Hill Mbarara City 1-1 Busoga United

Police and Arua Hill played to a non-scoring draw on match day 15 of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala.

It was a free passing game for either side with a couple of chances created but missed, thanks to the solid defending on the sunny evening.

The visitors’ forwards Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte and Alfred Leku came close whilst Police’s Juma Balinya, Samuel Kayongo and Emmanuel Mugume came denied by the Leopards’ defence.

There were five cautions in the game shown by FIFA female referee Shamirah Nabadda.

Missi Diego Semugera and Ruben Kimera were booked for Police in the 7th and 44th minutes respectively.

Arua Hill’s three players were Samuel Kayongo Ssekamate (35th minute), Alfred Leku (65th minute) and Allan Mugalu in the 67th minute.

Arua Hill completed their first round with the 4th draw which leaves them on 25 points in the 5th position.

Like Arua Hill, Police also completed their first round with the second draw with 16 points in 11th position.

Police’s Eric Ssenjobe shows the man of the match plaque and placard

Police left back Eric Ssenjobe was named pilsner man of the match.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City and Busoga United played to a one-all draw at the Kakyeka Stadium.

Henry Kitegenyi gave Mbarara City the first half lead before a late-late equalizer from Ronald Kasamba.

Team Line Ups:

Police: Tom Ikara (G.K), George Kiryowa, Ruben Kimera, Joseph Sentume, Eric Ssenjobe, Missi Diego Semugera, Muwada Mawejje, Tonny Mawejje (Captain), Samuel Kayongo, Juma Balinya, Emmanuel Mugume

Subs: Abdul Kimera (G.K), Timothy Muwanguzi, Arafat Kakonge, Herman Wasswa Nteza, Fahad Kizito, Ronald Sembuya

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Arua Hill XI: Richard Anyama (G.K), Richard Matovu, Joseph Bright Vuni, Rashid Muhamad, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Rashid Kawawa, David Ndihabwe, Ivan Eyamu, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, Allan Mugalu, Alfred Leku

Subs: Erick Kibowa (G.K), Junior Andama, Geriga Atendele, Sharif Ssaaka, Ibrahim Faizul, Media Innocent, Innocent Maduka

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Match officials: