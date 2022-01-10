AFCON 2021 (Group B):

Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Senegal outwitted a hard fighting Zimbabwe 1-0 during a group B in the AFCON 2021 championship at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium in Kouekong on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Star player Sadio Mane scored a last minute gasp goal to give the Lions of Terenga the maximum points.

The Liverpool forward bulleted home a penalty in the 96th minute following a handball foul by Madzongwe that was confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

See more Sadio Mane goal ⚽



The Liverpool attacker lashes home his penalty in the dying minute to secure a win for Senegal 💪#TeamSenegal #teamzimbabwe #AFCON2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/xQNnNePgU4 — AFCON 2021 🌍🏆 (@birdiefootball) January 10, 2022 Sadio Mane goal (Credit: Birdie Football)

Guinea face Malawi in Monday’s second other group B contest.

Senegal will return to action against West Africans Guinea on Friday, 14th January 2022 before completing their group games on Tuesday, 18th January 2022 against Malawi.

Action between Senegal and Zimbabwe at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium in Kouekong. Senegal won 1-0

All Fixtures:

Group A

9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde 13 January: Cameroon vs Ethiopia

Cameroon vs Ethiopia 13 January: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso 17 January: Cape Verde vs Cameroon

Cape Verde vs Cameroon 17 January: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia

Group B:

10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe 10 January: Guinea vs Malawi

Guinea vs Malawi 14 January : Senegal vs Guinea

: Senegal vs Guinea 14 January : Malawi vs Zimbabwe

: Malawi vs Zimbabwe 18 January : Malawi vs Senegal

: Malawi vs Senegal 18 January: Zimbabwe vs Guinea

Group C:

10 January: Morocco vs Ghana

Morocco vs Ghana 10 January: Comoros vs Gabon

Comoros vs Gabon 14 January: Morocco vs Comoros

Morocco vs Comoros 14 January: Gabon vs Ghana

Gabon vs Ghana 18 January: Gabon vs Morocco

Gabon vs Morocco 18 January: Ghana vs Comoros

Group D:

11 January : Nigeria vs Egypt

: Nigeria vs Egypt 11 January: Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau 15 January: Nigeria vs Sudan

Nigeria vs Sudan 15 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt 19 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria 19 January: Egypt vs Sudan

Group E

11 January: Algeria vs Sierra Leone

Algeria vs Sierra Leone 11 January : Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast 15 January: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone 15 January: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea 19 January: Ivory Coast vs Algeria

Ivory Coast vs Algeria 19 January: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F

12 January: Tunisia vs Mali

12 January: Mauritania vs Gambia

16 January: Gambia vs Mali

16 January: Tunisia vs Mauritania

20 January: Gambia vs Tunisia

20 January: Mali vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule

Round of 16

23 January: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (1)

23 January: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)

24 January: Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (5)

24 January: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)

25 January: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)

25 January: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)

26 January: Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (7)

26 January: Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals

29 January: Winners Rof16 1 vs 2 (QF1)

29 January: Winners Rof16 5 vs 6 (QF3)

30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 vs 4 (QF2)

30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final

2 February: Winners of QF 1 vs 2

3 February: Winners of QF 3 vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final

6 February