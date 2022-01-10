AFCON 2021 (Group B):
- Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Senegal outwitted a hard fighting Zimbabwe 1-0 during a group B in the AFCON 2021 championship at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium in Kouekong on Monday, January 10, 2022.
Star player Sadio Mane scored a last minute gasp goal to give the Lions of Terenga the maximum points.
The Liverpool forward bulleted home a penalty in the 96th minute following a handball foul by Madzongwe that was confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
Guinea face Malawi in Monday’s second other group B contest.
Senegal will return to action against West Africans Guinea on Friday, 14th January 2022 before completing their group games on Tuesday, 18th January 2022 against Malawi.
All Fixtures:
Group A
- 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
- 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
- 13 January: Cameroon vs Ethiopia
- 13 January: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso
- 17 January: Cape Verde vs Cameroon
- 17 January: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia
Group B:
- 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
- 10 January: Guinea vs Malawi
- 14 January: Senegal vs Guinea
- 14 January: Malawi vs Zimbabwe
- 18 January: Malawi vs Senegal
- 18 January: Zimbabwe vs Guinea
Group C:
- 10 January: Morocco vs Ghana
- 10 January: Comoros vs Gabon
- 14 January: Morocco vs Comoros
- 14 January: Gabon vs Ghana
- 18 January: Gabon vs Morocco
- 18 January: Ghana vs Comoros
Group D:
- 11 January: Nigeria vs Egypt
- 11 January: Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau
- 15 January: Nigeria vs Sudan
- 15 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt
- 19 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
- 19 January: Egypt vs Sudan
Group E
- 11 January: Algeria vs Sierra Leone
- 11 January: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
- 15 January: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone
- 15 January: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea
- 19 January: Ivory Coast vs Algeria
- 19 January: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea
Group F
- 12 January: Tunisia vs Mali
- 12 January: Mauritania vs Gambia
- 16 January: Gambia vs Mali
- 16 January: Tunisia vs Mauritania
- 20 January: Gambia vs Tunisia
- 20 January: Mali vs Mauritania
Knockout schedule
Round of 16
- 23 January: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (1)
- 23 January: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
- 24 January: Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (5)
- 24 January: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
- 25 January: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
- 25 January: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
- 26 January: Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (7)
- 26 January: Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (4)
Quarter-finals
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 vs 2 (QF1)
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 vs 6 (QF3)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 vs 4 (QF2)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 vs 8 (QF4)
Semi-final
- 2 February: Winners of QF 1 vs 2
- 3 February: Winners of QF 3 vs 4
Third-place play-off & Final
6 February