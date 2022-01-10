Action between Senegal and Zimbabwe

AFCON 2021 (Group B):

  • Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Senegal outwitted a hard fighting Zimbabwe 1-0 during a group B in the AFCON 2021 championship at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium in Kouekong on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Star player Sadio Mane scored a last minute gasp goal to give the Lions of Terenga the maximum points.

The Liverpool forward bulleted home a penalty in the 96th minute following a handball foul by Madzongwe that was confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Sadio Mane goal (Credit: Birdie Football)

Guinea face Malawi in Monday’s second other group B contest.

Senegal will return to action against West Africans Guinea on Friday, 14th January 2022 before completing their group games on Tuesday, 18th January 2022 against Malawi.

Action between Senegal and Zimbabwe at the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium in Kouekong. Senegal won 1-0

All Fixtures:

Group A

  • 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
  • 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
  • 13 January: Cameroon vs Ethiopia
  • 13 January: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso
  • 17 January: Cape Verde vs Cameroon
  • 17 January: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia

Group B:

  • 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
  • 10 January: Guinea vs Malawi
  • 14 January: Senegal vs Guinea
  • 14 January: Malawi vs Zimbabwe
  • 18 January: Malawi vs Senegal
  • 18 January: Zimbabwe vs Guinea

Group C:

  • 10 January: Morocco vs Ghana
  • 10 January: Comoros vs Gabon
  • 14 January: Morocco vs Comoros
  • 14 January: Gabon vs Ghana
  • 18 January: Gabon vs Morocco
  • 18 January: Ghana vs Comoros

Group D:

  • 11 January: Nigeria vs Egypt
  • 11 January: Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau
  • 15 January: Nigeria vs Sudan
  • 15 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt
  • 19 January: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
  • 19 January: Egypt vs Sudan

Group E

  • 11 January: Algeria vs Sierra Leone 
  • 11 January: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
  • 15 January: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone 
  • 15 January: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea
  • 19 January: Ivory Coast vs Algeria
  • 19 January: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F

  • 12 January: Tunisia vs Mali
  • 12 January: Mauritania vs Gambia
  • 16 January: Gambia vs Mali
  • 16 January: Tunisia vs Mauritania
  • 20 January: Gambia vs Tunisia
  • 20 January: Mali vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule

Round of 16

  • 23 January: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (1)
  • 23 January: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
  • 24 January: Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (5)
  • 24 January: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
  • 25 January: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
  • 25 January: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
  • 26 January: Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (7)
  • 26 January: Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals

  • 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 vs 2 (QF1)
  • 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 vs 6 (QF3)
  • 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 vs 4 (QF2)
  • 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final

  • 2 February: Winners of QF 1 vs 2
  • 3 February: Winners of QF 3 vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final

6 February

David Isabirye is a senior staff writer for Kawowo Sports where he covers most of the major events.

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think Cancel reply